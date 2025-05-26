Under this Dodge Charger Daytona hides the new Alfa Romeo Giulia

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia is expected to be unveiled during 2026, although the latest rumors suggest a possible delay, similar to what might happen with the new Stelvio. Behind this postponement would be the decision, not yet officially announced, to also include combustion engines in the range. A choice that, according to some sources, is creating technical difficulties within the Stellantis group in adapting the STLA Large platform.

Does a Dodge Charger spotted in Italy really have anything to do with the new Alfa Romeo Giulia?

In recent hours, Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit published some images on Facebook showing a Dodge Charger Daytona near the Maserati plant in Modena, Italy. According to the photographer, it could be a test mule of the future Giulia. However, these are just hypotheses: at the moment there are no confirmations about why the vehicle was inside the Modena factory.

It should be remembered that the Dodge Charger Daytona is built precisely on the STLA Large platform, the same one destined for the next Alfa Romeo Giulia. Furthermore, it’s rumored that the two models could share some engines, both electric and combustion.

Despite the lack of certainties about the identity of this prototype, its presence at the Maserati plant inevitably arouses curiosity. There are also those who hypothesize it could instead be the future Maserati Quattroporte, which could also adopt the STLA Large. However, information about this Trident sedan is still scarce and actual development has not been confirmed. We await the brand’s relaunch plans, which new CEO Santo Ficili should outline shortly.

Naturally, it’s not ruled out that the Charger’s presence has completely different motivations. We hope, however, that in the coming months the first spy photos of the new Giulia will start circulating, which has never been spotted in camouflaged version so far, unlike the Stelvio. That moment could mark the beginning of the countdown to its debut.

About the future Alfa Romeo Giulia, for now, we know it will be quite different from the current model. The dimensions should increase slightly and the style should evolve towards a fastback silhouette. According to the latest rumors, alongside the 100% electric version, diesel and gasoline variants could also arrive.