New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the debut of the SUV that will revolutionize the brand is approaching

The debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is becoming increasingly imminent. The second generation of the Biscione’s D-segment SUV could be unveiled in preview as early as summer 2025, although an actual official presentation might only happen later. What is certain is that production and orders will begin in 2026. A slight delay compared to the initial roadmap, due to the need to revise the engine range: originally planned only in electric version, the new Stelvio will also offer some combustion variants.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the debut approaches, it will be the beginning of a revolution for the brand

Among the expected powertrains are a mild hybrid for the entry-level version and, most likely, an electrified V6 for the sporty Quadrifoglio. Power should start from around 250 HP to reach close to 1,000 HP in the top-of-the-range variant. The electric versions will be differentiated by performance and range, which could reach 800 km, while a REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) variant is also planned, capable of exceeding 1,000 km of total range.

The new Stelvio represents a turning point for Alfa Romeo, not only from a technical standpoint, but also for the brand’s style and philosophy. The design will introduce new elements that will anticipate the aesthetic language of the future Biscione range. Starting from 2026, with the arrival of the new Giulia, Alfa Romeo will return to enrich its product portfolio until reaching the E-segment again in 2027, marking an ambitious expansion.

With this model officially begins Alfa Romeo’s transformation into a global premium brand, an objective that has remained unfulfilled until now. The new Stelvio has been developed to appeal to an international clientele, not just European. Sculpted lines, elegance, authentically Alfa Romeo performance and a concentration of onboard technology aim to position the brand at the level of the main German and Asian competitors.

The Stelvio will also be the first European model of the Stellantis group to use the STLA Large modular platform, already seen in the United States with the Dodge Charger Daytona. It will also be the first vehicle of the brand to integrate the new STLA Brain technological architecture, which enables over-the-air updates and advanced driver assistance systems.

The second generation of Stelvio will be the showcase of Alfa Romeo’s future ambitions. A testing ground to understand if the brand truly has the tools to return as a protagonist in the global premium segment.