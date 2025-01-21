UK, Fiat Professional expands van range with new ‘Plus’ equipment

This has allowed the brand to enhance its van line-up with features for increased comfort and functionality. The new trim improves practicality with a 10-inch touchscreen, a dual passenger bench seat with a load-through bulkhead, and an electric parking brake.

Available to order now, with prices starting from £21,595 (exc. VAT) for Doblo Plus Van and £26,455 for e-Doblo Plus Van (after Plug-in Van Grant exc. VAT).

New “Plus” arrangement for Fiat

The news comes directly from an official Stellantis press release issued on Jan. 20. Fiat Professional has enhanced its van line-up by adding the new ‘Plus’ trim level, designed to meet the evolving needs of professionals. Positioned as a mid-tier option, this trim level combines practicality, comfort, and innovative features to support daily work tasks efficiently.

The ‘Plus’ trim introduces an upgraded infotainment system, featuring a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay™/Android Auto™ and natural voice recognition. It also improves functionality with a front bench seat for two passengers, a load-through bulkhead increasing load volume to 4.4m³, and a standard electric parking brake.

Further enhancing the Doblò’s appeal, the trim level adds to the refreshed exterior design with a new front bumper. Driver comfort and convenience are prioritised with features such as air conditioning, a six-way adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, and electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors.

Various advanced systems included in the setup

Advanced safety and driver assistance systems are also included, such as rear parking sensors, lane keep assist, intelligent speed assistance, driver attention alert, automatic lights with high beam assist, and an advanced emergency braking system.

The new Doblò Plus trim is available with both electric and thermal powertrains. The electric version (e-Doblò) is powered by a 52kWh battery and a 136PS (100kW) motor, offering an impressive 213-mile range (WLTP combined cycle) and fast charging capability, achieving 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

Both variants deliver a best-in-class payload capacity of up to 1,059 kg and feature adaptable interiors. The e-Doblò further stands out with the ePTO, an electrical socket for powering specialized equipment, effectively transforming the vehicle into a mobile workshop.

For full pricing details and additional information, please refer to the table below or visit the FIAT Professional website, or even the official Stellantis release on which you can see an initial price table.