Fiat E-Doblò and Fiat E-Ulysse arrive in 2024 in an updated version

Fiat introduces two new models in the electric vehicle segment: the 2024 Fiat E-Doblò and the 2024 Fiat E-Ulysse. These launches follow the debut of the 500e in the United States. The 2024 Fiat E-Doblò stands out with an updated exterior design, featuring a renewed front bumper, skid plate, and 17” alloy wheels. Its sliding doors with electrically opening windows enhance rear passenger accessibility. The interior boasts configurable seats and ample cargo space, with a maximum capacity of 3500 liters, further expanded by the Magic Top.

Technologically, the 2024 E-Doblò targets efficiency with a 320 km range, estimated according to the WLTP cycle, and fast charging to 80% in 30 minutes. It includes an e-toggle transmission and driving modes like Normal, Eco, and Power, selectable to suit different driving needs, and a regenerative braking system controlled via steering wheel paddles. For safety and infotainment, the model is equipped with 17 safety systems and a Uconnect infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Fiat E-Ulysse, ideal for hotel transport, taxis, and VIP services, offers batteries of 50 or 75 kWh, with a range of up to 350 km. Its exterior design features the new Fiat signature and Full Eco LED headlights, while the interior has been enhanced for comfort and storage capacity. Internal modularity allows for up to nine seating configurations. Regarding safety, the new model integrates several advanced ADAS systems, new side airbags, and passive safety improvements. The infotainment system includes a 10-inch HD touch display, voice assistant, and full connectivity.

The new E-Doblò and E-Ulysse models fit into Stellantis’ energy transition plan, aiming to combine energy efficiency, comfort, safety, and connectivity in both urban and extra-urban settings. We now await further news on these two new electric models from Fiat.