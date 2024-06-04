UAW tensions: vice president Boyer dismissed from Stellantis

Rich Boyer, one of three elected vice presidents of the United Auto Workers (UAW), has been removed from his position as head of the Detroit-based union’s Stellantis department. The decision, which took place Wednesday, May 31, was made by UAW President Shawn Fain, although Boyer still retains oversight of the union’s parts supplier division.

Reasons behind Rich Boyer’s dismissal from UAW

What is behind the dismissal of Rich Boyer‘s position of responsibility at Stellantis? The exact reasons for the change at the top have not been made public, but internal sources suggest that the decision is linked, at least in part, to disagreements over personnel changes that Boyer had been tasked with implementing and allegedly rejected. Boyer’s removal comes at a tense time for the UAW, which is facing several challenges within the Stellantis plants, including layoffs, schedule and staffing changes, and worker health and safety concerns.

Boyer was elected vice president in 2022, during the first direct elections of union members, held after years of federal corruption investigations. His election, along with those of other progressive leaders, represented a new direction for the UAW.

Despite his removal from the Stellantis department, Boyer remains an influential member of the UAW’s international executive committee. He played a crucial role in negotiating record contract agreements for Three Detroit workers, laying the groundwork for an ambitious national organizing campaign by the union aimed at engaging millions of workers in as-yet unionized auto and battery plants.

Stellantis, for their part, said they are “aware of the changes” and remain “committed to working constructively and collaboratively with the UAW.” The automaker recently announced a $1.5 billion investment in Belvidere Assembly Jeep‘s Belvidere plant in Illinois, slated for production of a new midsize pickup starting in 2027.

Boyer’s elimination marks a very significant turning point for the UAW at a crucial time for the union. Whether this decision will impact the national organizing campaign and the relationship between the UAW and Stellantis remains to be seen.