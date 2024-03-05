The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail debuts

Jeep aims to captivate the heart of Texas, the nation’s largest pickup market, with the launch of the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail. This vehicle, crafted as the inaugural Texas Trail edition based on the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator and stemming from the Gladiator Sport S trim, will be exclusively available in Texas. It will feature customized content for a distinctive style, combined with Jeep’s renowned 4×4 off-road capability.

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail celebrates the Lone Star State

2021 Texas Trail model

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail is now available for order in Texas and will hit dealerships starting May, priced at $48,090. This model pays tribute to Texas, the largest Gladiator market in the country. The Texas Trail comes equipped with 17″ black painted aluminum wheels and 32″ tires, perfect for muddy terrain. These features, along with the Jeep Command-Trac 4×4 two-speed transmission with a low 2.72:1 gear ratio, enhance the off-road capabilities of the Gladiator Texas Trail. Its rugged exterior is accentuated by unique decals on the hood and tailgate, which include the year 1836, honoring the Texas Declaration of Independence.

Ranked first for new vehicle quality among midsize trucks in the 2023 JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) in the US, the 2024 Jeep Gladiator was designed from the ground up to be Jeep’s most capable off-road truck ever. Building on a rich legacy of tough and reliable Jeep pickups, the Gladiator offers an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, smart features, and versatility.

Powered by a standard 3.6-liter V-6 Pentastar engine with 285 horsepower and a versatile cargo bed, the 2024 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail is designed to meet the needs of an active lifestyle, while also providing an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Blending traditional Jeep characteristics with solid truck credentials, the Gladiator Texas Trail is a unique vehicle, capable of carrying passengers and cargo anywhere.

Like every Jeep Gladiator, the Texas Trail is Trail Rated, signifying the vehicle is engineered to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions, identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation, and water fording. The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail is available in seven colors: Black, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue, Firecracker Red, High Velocity, and Anvil.

“Jeep fully understands the significance of Texas as the leading market for the Gladiator in the US, as well as the country’s largest pickup market,” said Bill Peffer, Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America.

“Special editions of the Gladiator provide us with the opportunity to connect with our passionate customers, and this new special edition builds on the success of the previous Gladiator Texas Trail, which was the best-selling Gladiator model in Texas last year, selling nearly three times faster than the Gladiator average. The Texas Trail is a tribute to our bond with the Texas community and our customers’ passion for adventure and versatility. With features specifically designed to tackle the unique conditions of Texas and a design that reflects the bold and entrepreneurial spirit of this region, we are excited to offer our Texas customers a vehicle that meets their active lifestyle and adventure needs,” he added.