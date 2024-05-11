Stellantis says the Belvidere plant will reopen, but it has not provided a timeline

Last year, Stellantis’ decision to close its Belvidere, Illinois plant sparked much debate. The automaker has since reached an agreement with unions and local officials to reopen the factory. However, the silence of recent months on the matter has raised concerns among plant workers and residents of the town. Clint Morris, the mayor of Belvidere, recently sought to reassure everyone that the reopening of Stellantis’ assembly plant is still on track, confirming that plans with the automaker are still ongoing but could take some time.

Belvidere mayor confirms Stellantis plant to reopen

Other major companies have also recently confirmed plans to invest in the city. Mayor Clint Morris says the city’s geographic location in the Midwest makes it an ideal place for businesses to reach the entire nation. Late last year, Stellantis agreed to reopen the Belvidere assembly plant, as well as build a battery plant for electric vehicles and a parts distribution center for its Mopar brand.

Amid growing concern over the silence following the announcement, Mayor Morris has reached out to the automaker, who says plans for the reopening are on track. With projections of creating over 1,000 jobs, Morris says the deal is crucial for the opportunities it will bring.

“We don’t want to lose manufacturing jobs,” Morris says. “We in Belvidere want to keep all of them and we want to attract more.” Morris added that there is no firm deadline for when activity will resume at the Stellantis plant, but he expects important news soon.

In a statement from Stellantis, the automaker says: “During the 2023 UAW contract negotiations, Stellantis remained committed to finding a sustainable solution for the Belvidere assembly plant. We continue to work to finalize the business case for Belvidere and will provide additional details when appropriate.”