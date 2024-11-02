UAW temporarily suspends strike authorization against Stellantis

The UAW union has announced a temporary pause regarding strikes at several Stellantis facilities in the United States. The union is approaching a 60-day deadline for local unions to determine whether to proceed with strike actions. This news comes after UAW Local 1166 voted against strike authorization at Stellantis.

UAW suspends strike actions against Stellantis

Tensions between Stellantis and UAW have increased following the postponement of the Belvidere plant reopening in Illinois and the likely transfer of Dodge Durango production from Detroit to the Windsor facility in Canada. Due to these issues, the UAW began threatening the automotive group with nationwide strikes.

The UAW union is pausing potential strike actions as it approaches the deadline for notifying Stellantis at several facilities. These include one in Los Angeles, one in Denver, and another in Rockford, Illinois, which had already authorized strikes. Kevin Gotinsky, who oversees UAW’s Stellantis department, explained: “We’ve created a time-sensitive situation, and with the 60-day window closing, we have the opportunity to either notify the company of our intent to strike or withdraw our grievances without prejudice.”

He also added that he will ensure the grievances are revived and pursue a strike within the next three months. Negotiations regarding the Belvidere facility and Durango production in Canada will continue, as there is currently an atmosphere of uncertainty among union members, especially after production cuts and layoffs at several Stellantis facilities.

For its part, Stellantis maintains it has the right to postpone the reopening of the Belvidere factory, as per the contract. Tobin Williams, Head of Human Resources for Stellantis North America, reiterated that striking is not permitted under the terms of the 2023 contract.

Shawn Fain, UAW President, continues to pressure the automotive group: “We have to ask ourselves how far we’re willing to go to defend our livelihoods.” This pause will allow both parties to establish balance and ease tensions, with the hope of reaching a new agreement.