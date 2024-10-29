UAW Local 1166 rejects strike authorization amid Stellantis tensions

UAW Local 1166 in Kokomo, Indiana, has voted against authorizing a strike against Stellantis. This decision passed with 61%, about four percentage points away from the required threshold. Tensions between the American union and Stellantis continue to grow day by day, following the postponement of the Belvidere plant reopening and ongoing layoffs across all American facilities.

Disappointment over UAW Local 1166’s vote against striking Stellantis

Dave Willis, president of Local 1166, expressed disappointment with the results, as this is a complicated period for automotive industry workers, with an increasingly uncertain future. Tensions have also increased following news that the Dodge Durango might no longer be produced in the United States, but in Canada.

The new generation of the SUV is expected to start production in 2026 and will be available with both combustion engine and electric versions. The latter should be named Stealth and have a 5-seat configuration, while the Durango will have up to 7 seats. This is a very important vehicle for the Dodge brand and, consequently, ensures production and jobs for thousands of workers.

Shawn Fain, UAW president, commented: “This is about the members. This is their decision whether to stand up to protect our jobs. This union is sitting watching while plants close.”

Stellantis wanted to clarify that the reopening of the Belvidere plant is not cancelled, but postponed. However, the automotive group has not announced a new possible reopening date. Stellantis spokesperson Jodi Tinson explained: “There is undeniable volatility in the market, especially as the industry transitions to an electrified future.” This means the plant reopening is postponed, but they don’t even know until when.

For this reason, Stellantis states that a UAW strike would be illegal, as the automotive group has not cancelled the plan and intends to maintain the agreement made in 2023. Regarding UAW Local 685, they should vote Wednesday on strike authorization, and the outcome of the vote could change the course of negotiations.