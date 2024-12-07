Two important “Os Eleitos” awards from Quatro Rodas to Fiat

The brand also won in three categories the Highest Resale Value Award – Autos 2024, sponsored by Agência Autoinforme. Fiat was honored with two other major awards in the automotive industry. With the Fastback model, the brand won the “Best SUV Coupe” award in the “Os Eleitos” survey, conducted by Quatro Rodas magazine. In the Best Resale Value Award – Autos, promoted by Agência Autoinforme, Fiat won in three categories: with the Strada, on Small Pickup, Cronos on Small Sedan, and Mobi, as Entry Car.

Fiat Fastback one of the top rated cars

In this award, owners rate their cars based on 23 questions, resulting in the winners in each category. The Fiat Fastback, voted “Best SUV Coupe,” is the brand’s second SUV to be produced in Brazil. The model stands out in the segment, with the largest trunk in the category, as well as having design as its strong point. With smooth and sporty curves, it appears to be in motion even when stationary, bringing together concepts of renowned Italian design.

Continuing its efforts to keep the model as a reference in the segment, Fiat recently launched the new Fastback equipped with the T200 Hybrid engine, the segment’s most powerful 1.0 turbocharged engine with 130 hp and 20.4 kgfm of torque, which in the hybrid configuration provides greater fuel efficiency and better cost-effectiveness.

Conducted since 2001, the Quatro Rodas survey includes the 50 best-selling cars in Brazil in the last year and is open to cars produced in the last five years. The questionnaire must be answered by the owner of the car, who proves ownership of the vehicle through Renavam. This ensures that each person will respond to the survey only once and that they are actually the owner of the evaluated vehicle.

Fiat wins awards in several categories

For the second consecutive year, Fiat won in three categories the Highest Resale Value – Autos award, sponsored by Agência Autoinforme. This year the brand came out on top with the Strada, in the Small Pickup category, with the Cronos in the Small Sedan, and with Mobi, in the Entry category. With Strada and Mobi, this is not the first time the brand has been honored.

A reference in the pickup truck segment, where it recently achieved the highest annual volume in its historical series, with 182,558 registered units, Strada had a depreciation of only 6 percent. The model that combines robustness, versatility, technology and performance. The Fiat Cronos, champion in the Small Sedan category, recorded a depreciation of 9.2% in 2024. The model has a bold design, spacious interior with excellent trim, and the largest trunk in the segment (525 liters). It has, for example, a 7-inch touchscreen multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in all four versions and standard faux leather seats in the Precision 1.3 AT.

Winner in the Entry category, Mobi had a depreciation of 9.3 percent. Produced at the Stellantis Automotive Complex in Betim (MG), the sedan has conquered the roads since its launch and, last month, reached the 600,000-unit mark in production. The model is also among the 10 best-selling cars in the country in 2024. Fiat, the absolute market leader so far this year, cares about its customers and works to ensure that its cars maintain their resale value over time. In its 11th year, the Highest Resale Value – Autos award included 20 categories, in addition to the two overall champions.