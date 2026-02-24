Toyota’s Treehouse: your garage needs a lifestyle coach

Toyota North America has clearly decided that enough is enough. After years of playing the “hydrogen will save us” card while the rest of the world plugged into the grid, they’ve suddenly caught a fever. They spent February shouting from the Super Bowl rooftops with the 2026 RAV4 and a fleet of “Team Toyota” ads, but the real punch in the gut is the 2027 Toyota Highlander.

Forget the hybrid hum you’re used to. The new Highlander is a fully electric, three-row behemoth packing a 95.8 kWh battery. With 338 HP and enough torque to pull a small apartment building, it promises 320 miles of range. It’s the perfect vehicle for hauling seven people who are all equally anxious about finding a charger.

Toyota also slapped price tags on the “robust” bZ Woodland and the returning C-HR. The bZ Woodland, starting at a cool $45,300, offers 375 HP, yet somehow manages to lose range, dropping to an EPA-estimated 281 miles because of its smaller 74.7 kWh pack. Meanwhile, the smaller, more “agile” 2026 C-HR starts at $37,000, using the same battery but matching the Highlander’s 338 HP. Both come standard with dual-motor AWD and the industry’s new golden child: the NACS port.

The real kicker, however, isn’t the cars. Toyota is introducing Treehouse, a software-driven concierge service that aims to manage your home charging life so you don’t have to. Using something they call “virtual scoping”, Treehouse lets you send a few photos of your dusty garage and receive an installation quote in under 48 hours.

It’s genius, really: why have a real electrician look at your fuse box when an algorithm can do it from a grainy smartphone pic? To sweeten the deal, every 2026 Toyota and Lexus EV or PHEV will now come with a dual-voltage 120V/240V charger. This 7.7 kW cable is designed to juice up your car from 10% to full overnight, assuming your home’s electrical panel doesn’t decide to stage a protest first.

Whether you’re opting for the ChargePoint Home Flex with a NACS plug or sticking to the old J1772 standard, Toyota is determined to be the landlord of your garage.