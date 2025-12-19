Toyota’s sickest new RAV4 accessory packages are Japan-only

The Toyota RAV4 is the reliable, versatile, and sensible enough choice for a family vacation, but rarely a fashion statement. As the best-selling non-truck in the US, moving a staggering 475,193 units in 2024 and nearly 440,000 more through November 2025, it is the king of playing it safe.

Japanese tuner Modellista has decided that “safe” is boring, launching two new optional body kits in Japan that transform this suburban staple into something genuinely eye-catching.

While American buyers choose between trims like the Woodland or Limited, the Japanese market is getting exclusive access to the Lifestyle and Outdoor packages. The Lifestyle package, priced at roughly $3,700, is for the city dweller who wants their hybrid crossover to look like it belongs at a premiere. It adds a redesigned front bumper, side skirts, a sleek grille cover, and additional LEDs. For an extra fee, you can even bolt on 20-inch Modellista alloy wheels and enjoy custom ambient lighting that makes the interior feel less like a commuter car and more like a lounge.

For those who actually want to get mud on their tires, the Outdoor package (about $3,200) turns the Adventure trim into a rugged beast. It features widened fenders, aluminum-finish skid plates, and a hood deflector to protect against the “perils” of the trail. The look is completed by 18-inch wheels finished in Matte Olive, ensuring you look the part while using the E-Four 4WD system’s Trail and Snow modes.

Under the hood, Modellista smartly leaves the mechanical bits alone. The RAV4 still relies on its dependable 2.5-liter hybrid configuration, pumping out 237 HP. While US prices start at $31,900, Japanese customers are snagging the base Adventure for around $28,677. It’s a small price to pay to ensure your Toyota RAV4 doesn’t get lost in the sea of half a million identical siblings. Unfortunately, for now, these “show-stopping” upgrades remain a Japan-exclusive treat.