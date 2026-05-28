Toyota’s new GR GT is formally banning influencers and flippers

Toyota was the undisputed king of sensible, predictable automotive choices. That comforting, beige reality is officially dead. In 2026, the Japanese giant is steering straight into uncharted corporate territory with the 2027 GR GT, a flagship track monster carrying a price tag expected to rocket well past the $225,000 mark.

Granted, a mainstream volume badge slapping a luxury supercar price on a product isn’t entirely unprecedented these days. Chevrolet will happily relieve you of $209,700 for a Corvette ZR1, and Ford currently demands an eye-watering $325,000 for the Mustang GTD.

Predictably, you won’t be picking up this high-performance machine alongside a base-model Corolla. Toyota acutely understands that its traditional showroom floor is entirely unequipped to handle the fragile, demanding egos of the ultra-wealthy. Instead, domestic buyers in Japan will visit specialized Gazoo Racing Garages, while American elites will head to Lexus dealerships, dust off the old customer-service blueprints from the decade-old Lexus LFA era, and pray they still remember how to properly pamper the 1%.

Jeff Bal, Gazoo Racing’s Sports Car Program Director, openly admitted that they had to intensely study this mysterious new species of client because, frankly, they’ve never seen them inside a standard dealership before.

The real kicker, however, isn’t the steep price, it’s the dystopian corporate vetting process. Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda has strictly mandated that the GR GT must go exclusively to “genuine enthusiasts” who will actually drive it, rather than opportunistic speculators looking to flip it for a quick million.

Toyota’s solution is a grueling selection protocol that Bal described as a literal job interview for a customer. Clout-chasing influencers and reality-TV moguls looking for a flashy driveway prop need not apply; unless they secretly own a professional racing team, they are getting a polite corporate rejection letter.

If you somehow survive the interrogation, you are assigned a “GR Meister”, a dedicated concierge designed to accompany you through ownership and theoretically become your “friend for life”. It turns out that for $225,000, Toyota doesn’t just sell you an apex predator; they throw in a mandatory best friend to keep you from selling it.