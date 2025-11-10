Toyota’s game of clue: a fourth GR model is coming

Toyota has once again leveraged its GRIP anime series to “troll” the entire automotive enthusiast community. Approximately a year ago, the series subtly hinted at a glorious future, featuring the return of the beloved Celica and MR2, dubbed the Mk8 and Mk4. They were scribbled on a whiteboard like a corporate wish list. The list also included the GR GT3, a car we’re actually set to see debut in production form on December 4th.

Now, the anime series is back with a new episode, and with it, another cliffhanger designed to generate maximum buzz. The ending graphic presents the current Gazoo Racing lineup destined for the US. GR Supra, GR86, GR Corolla, and an ominous, tantalizing GR empty slot. This deliberate blank space confirms the immediate expansion of the Toyota performance portfolio. But it leaves the identity of the fourth model maddeningly unconfirmed.

The smart money immediately eliminates the GR Yaris. It’s simply too late in its lifecycle (first introduced in 2020) for a delayed US debut. While we haven’t seen any disguised prototypes of the Celica or MR2 publicly testing, Toyota’s previous anime tease makes them impossible to rule out. Adding fuel to that speculation fire is the rumor that US dealers have already been given a sneak peek at a revived Celica behind closed doors.

We can also exclude the next-generation GR86 and GR Supra, as they’re already accounted for on the list. And while Toyota has mentioned that a production version of the electric FT-Se concept is due after 2026, it’s far too early for this level of hype.

The most logical, adult assumption points squarely at the GR GT3 supercar. With its production reveal mere weeks away, the timing for a final tease is perfect. We already know the GT3 will likely boast a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 hybrid powertrain. However, this is Gazoo Racing, where logic sometimes takes a backseat to ludicrous ideas.