Toyota’s 2025 North American dominance: the sedan isn’t dead

Everyone seems obsessed with bloating lineups into a sea of indistinguishable crossovers, but Toyota spent 2025 proving that North Americans actually still like cars. The Japanese giant recorded a stellar year in North America, with demand surging by 8.1% to reach a staggering 2,147,811 vehicles. Sure, the “big dudes”, SUVs and trucks, did the heavy lifting, but the real story is the stubborn, glorious persistence of the traditional sedan.

Leading the charge is the immortal Camry. Despite being the “beige” choice of the suburbs, it saw demand rise by 2% to 316,185 units, solidifying its spot as the second best-selling Toyota in the US It sits right behind the RAV4, which moved 479,288 units despite a generational hand-off in December.

Not to be outdone, the Corolla family, which includes the hatchback and the fire-breathing GR Corolla, jumped 6.5% to 248,088 units. Apparently, being “old” doesn’t matter when you’re reliable enough to outlive most civilizations.

The year 2025 was also a record-breaker for the Corolla Hybrid and Camry Hybrid, while the Prius enjoyed a 26.3% renaissance, reaching 56,488 units. Even over at Lexus, the aging IS managed a 4.1% growth spurt. It’s not all sunshine, though. The flagship LS is essentially on life support, with sales halving to a measly 1,082 units as it nears the end of production. However, record-breaking SUV sales pushed the Lexus luxury division to a historic 370,260 vehicles.

While competitors (sadly) abandon our beloved sedans to chase SUV margins, Toyota is harvesting the rewards of staying the course. With a redesigned Corolla and a potential electric variant on the horizon, the brand is proving that an affordable, no-frills family car still has a massive fanbase. In a scenario of oversized SUVs, Toyota is betting that a sensible sedan at the right price is the ultimate “flex”.