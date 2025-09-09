Toyota updates the Land Cruiser: what really changes on the timeless off-road icon

Toyota didn’t waste any time refreshing its iconic Land Cruiser. After the celebrated comeback of the “250 Series” in 2024 as a 2025 model, the Japanese automaker is already rolling out updates for 2026, focusing on added comfort, refined packaging, and subtle performance enhancements.

The Land Cruiser’s winning formula remains intact: the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain delivers 326 HP and 465 lb-ft of torque, paired with a full-time 4WD system with lockable center and rear differentials. What changes are the price, some packaging details, and new styling touches.

The most noticeable difference is the starting price: from $56,450 in 2025 to $57,200 in 2026, a $750 increase. In today’s market, where price hikes on cars, trucks, and SUVs are far more dramatic, this adjustment feels relatively minor. Toyota justifies it by highlighting improved features, continued investment in safety and technology, and a more refined driving experience.

Mechanically, the new Land Cruiser remains unchanged. The 2.4-liter turbo hybrid engine paired with an electric motor and an 8-speed automatic transmission still produces 326 HP, with EPA combined fuel economy at 23 mpg. Towing capacity also stays the same at 6,000 pounds, thanks to the TNGA-F platform, which prioritizes strength and long-term durability.

Off-road credentials remain untouched as well. Both model years come standard with locking differentials, front stabilizer bar disconnect, Multi-Terrain Select with modes for mud, sand, and gravel, plus Crawl Control and Downhill Assist. Where buyers will notice differences is in the packaging. The 2025 model introduced integrated tailgate lights for better visibility during camping. For 2026, Toyota emphasizes an upgraded Multi-Terrain Monitor and revised equipment bundles.

Trim levels remain straightforward, with the 1958 and Land Cruiser grades, along with an optional Premium Package that adds leather seats, JBL premium audio, and a sunroof. A new paint option also debuts: the Heritage Blue color, previously offered only with a Grayscape roof, is now available as a single-tone finish.

For buyers, the takeaway is simple. Whether you choose a remaining 2025 or wait for the 2026 release, you’ll get the same blend of durability, capability, and Toyota heritage.