Toyota resurrects the iconic MR2 with a 500-HP born-on-the-track weapon

While its international competitors submissively sacrifice their historical heritages at the altar of total, silent electrification, Toyota remains stubbornly, beautifully determined to prove that the internal combustion engine still has a dirty, loud, and thoroughly entertaining future.

The exact same brand that spent decades perfecting eco-conscious commuter pods is currently manufacturing the most unapologetically passionate performance lineup on the market, spanning the GR Yaris, GR Corolla, GR86, and GR Supra. Now, after years of internet whispers, concept teasers, and agonizing patent filings, the final piece of former CEO Akio Toyoda’s holy trifecta of “sports sisters” is finally taking physical shape: the long-awaited resurrection of the mid-engine MR2.

Handed over to the mad scientists at the Gazoo Racing motorsport division, this project isn’t just a lazy marketing exercise utilizing recycled parts from a crossover. The beating heart of this new machine is the G20E engine, a turbocharged four-cylinder monster originally forged in the high-stakes fires of the Japanese Super Taikyu racing series inside the GR Yaris M Concept prototype. In its unrestricted track-spec configuration, this lethal little powerplant pushes an eye-watering 500 HP.

Toyota has already confirmed that it will be significantly more powerful and efficient than the current 2.4-liter turbo engine utilized in the GR86. Crucially for a mid-engine packaging nightmare, the unit is also roughly 10% more compact, allowing for optimal weight distribution.

But the real sacrilege to purists comes down to the drivetrain. Industry sources hint that Toyota’s extensive real-world testing concluded a mid-engine layout paired with an all-wheel-drive system offers the absolute ultimate performance equilibrium for a modern sports car. This marks a massive evolutionary leap from the twitchy, snap-oversteer-prone rear-wheel-drive MR2 ancestors we lost back in 2007.

Visually, the new sports car will cannibalize the jaw-dropping aesthetics of the FT-Se concept shown a few years back. When that low-slung prototype first dropped, the industry widely assumed it was just a depressing glimpse into an inevitable, silent electric future. Instead, Toyota pulled a brilliant bait-and-switch, wrapping that compact body, forward-slanted windshield, short overhangs, and aggressively muscular rear end around a pure, gasoline-burning layout. Alongside a rumored Celica revival, Akio Toyoda is successfully completing his nostalgic masterpiece.