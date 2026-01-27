Toyota RAV4 electric: the secret weapon to topple the Model Y?

Toyota Motor North America is currently riding a wave of success that defies the laws of automotive aging. Last year, the company moved a staggering 2,518,071 vehicles in the US alone. An 8% jump that saw them comfortably wedge themselves between the Detroit giants, General Motors and Ford.

While several models like the GR Corolla, Grand Highlander, and the resurrected Land Cruiser celebrated their best years ever, the undisputed crown belongs to the Toyota RAV4. The outgoing fifth-generation “XA50” RAV4 managed to sell over 479,000 units in its seventh year on the market. Most cars that old are headed for the retirement home, the RAV4 headed for a new sales record.

Now, Toyota is preparing to launch the sixth-generation “XA60” RAV4 for the 2026 model year, which will be available exclusively with a hybrid powertrain. The big question is whether this hybrid-only strategy can maintain the momentum of its predecessor.

While we wait for official specs, the digital world is already dreaming of a 2027 Toyota RAV4 Electric. It’s not as crazy as it sounds. Toyota previously dipped its toes into the electric waters with two generations of RAV4 EV models, most notably collaborating with Tesla and Panasonic a decade ago. With the current bZ lineup expanding to include the bZ Woodland and the return of the C-HR electric coupe, a dedicated RAV4 Electric could easily slide into the roster above the 302-hp PHEV (Prime) model.

If the AutoYa YouTube channel’s CGI renders are any indication, a potential electric version would look like a futuristic “crossover” between the current hybrid styling and the sharp lines of the bZ family. Inside, the digital artists imagine a minimal overhaul, centered around a new, massive vertical touchscreen.

Positioned as a rival to the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Ford Mustang Mach-E, a 400-hp RAV4 Electric could be the ultimate “silent” killer in the compact segment. Whether Toyota actually builds it or sticks to its hybrid guns, the RAV4 remains the high-impact player everyone else is trying to tackle.