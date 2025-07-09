Buying a Ford just got easier, the “0-0-0” deal is one of the best offers on the market

Ford Motor Company is turning up the heat in the auto market with a new incentive campaign aimed at drawing in buyers during a time of rising costs and market uncertainty. After the overwhelming success of its “Employee Pricing Program”, introduced in April 2025, the Blue Oval is rolling out a follow-up promotion dubbed “0-0-0”.

The 0-0-0 deal means (shortly) zero down payment, 0% interest for 48 months, and no payments for the first 90 days. This aggressive offer is designed to lower the entry barrier for purchasing a new Ford or Lincoln, making it more accessible to a broader audience by easing the initial financial burden.

The program is effective immediately and covers most of Ford and Lincoln’s lineup, with a few notable exceptions. Excluded from the offer are vehicles such as the Bronco, Bronco Sport, Expedition, Ranger, Transit, Super Duty, F-150 Lightning, and Mustang Mach-E from model year 2024, as well as the 2025 Lincoln Navigator and all Raptor variants. Eligible models include popular picks like the Ford Escape, Explorer, F-150, and Mustang, along with a selection of Lincoln vehicles.

The timing of this promotion couldn’t be better. Ford just reported a 14.2% increase in sales for Q2 2025, with year-over-year growth at 6.6%. Sales of the Bronco Sport and Bronco surged 38.6% and 51.3% respectively, while the Ranger climbed 36.3%. The Mustang also saw a 3.2% boost this past quarter, though it’s still down 14.2% year-over-year.

About the 2024 Ford Maverick, this model is excluded, but the 2025 model remains eligible. Ford recently raised the Maverick’s base price to just under $30,000, putting it closer in price to an entry-level 2025 Mustang, which starts at $33,915. The base Mustang features a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine with 310 horsepower and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Decent specs for a rear-wheel-drive coupe at that price.

This move is part of Ford’s broader effort to absorb some of the extra costs caused by tariffs and economic headwinds. While some automakers are simply passing those costs onto buyers or reworking shipping logistics, Ford is taking a more proactive approach, using real financial incentives to keep customers coming into showrooms. This “0-0-0” campaign could prove to be a game-changer, and also a boosting sales, strengthening brand loyalty, ensuring Ford at the top of mind for American car shoppers.