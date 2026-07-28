Toyota just tweaked the 2027 Crown: one trim got a massive price bump

Toyota’s high-riding, sedan-crossover Crown is back for the 2027 model year, and visually, the Japanese brand exercised the kind of restraint usually reserved for monks. Beyond a few subtle badges and a fresh coat of paint, the real action is buried deep under the sheet metal.

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For 2027, Toyota swapped out the fourth-generation hybrid powertrain in the XLE, Limited, and Nightshade grades for its shiny new fifth-generation setup. The hardware formula remains reassuringly familiar: a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine holding hands with two electric motors. Toyota shared one hilarious detail: the EPA-estimated fuel economy sits at 40 mpg combined. They upgraded to a brand-new, next-gen hybrid system and somehow managed to lose 1 combined mile per gallon compared to the outgoing 2026 model.

If you want actual muscle, the range-topping Crown Platinum stays loyal to the Hybrid Max setup. It pairs a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder with twin electric motors to churn out a healthy 340 HP and 400 pound-feet of torque, routed through a six-speed automatic transmission.

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On the outside, standard 19-inch wheels carry over with 21-inchers available, while a new moody black shade called “Inked” joins Oxygen White, Bronze Age, Heavy Metal, Finish Line Red, and Storm Cloud. To make sure onlookers know you bought the latest version, Toyota gave the hybrid and all-wheel-drive badges a new satin finish. Platinum buyers get standard red brake calipers, black window surrounds, and a body-colored trunk on two-tone models, while Nightshade models score dark badges to match their brooding persona.

Step inside and you will find a new Saddle Tan interior option, which can now be paired with the Bronze Age exterior for maximum autumn-vibes aesthetics. But the true head-scratcher comes with the window sticker.

While the base XLE sees a tiny $200 bump to start at $42,935 (including the $1,295 destination charge), the Limited trim gets slammed with a staggering $3,770 price hike, jumping to $51,015. Bizarrely, that makes the blacked-out Nightshade ($50,260) cheaper than the Limited despite both getting identical $200 increases. Meanwhile, the top-tier Platinum inches up by $200 to $56,485. Expect sales to start soon.