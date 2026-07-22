Toyota just fixed the Tundra for people who actually want to camp

After bestowing the rugged Trailhunter badge upon the Tacoma and 4Runner, Toyota is officially bringing its slow-and-steady dirt explorer to the 2027 Tundra. While the full-fat TRD Pro remains frantically tailored for driver enthusiasts who dream of jumping sand dunes at highway speeds, the Trailhunter caters to those who prefer living out of a truck in the middle of nowhere for days on end.

Positioned beneath the outright high-speed severity of the TRD Pro, the Trailhunter begins life as a humbler Tundra SR5 before receiving a proper backcountry overhaul. Up front and down under, Toyota bolted on a lifted Old Man Emu suspension paired with Michelin LTX Trail tires wrapped around a set of exclusive 18-inch bronze wheels.

To ensure you do not instantly tear off your undercarriage on a rogue boulder, you get additional steel skid plates, front recovery hooks, a locking rear differential, and Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Select system for when traction becomes a mere suggestion. Visually, it sets itself apart with exclusive badging and rugged styling cues that meld with the Tundra’s updated front end for 2027.

Under the hood, Toyota has not officially spilled the beans, but since it springs from SR5 genetics, do not expect the heavy I-Force Max hybrid system. Instead, it almost certainly runs the trusty twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6, cranking out a very respect-worthy 389 HP and 479 pound-feet of torque. That is plenty of grunt to haul heavy gear up a remote mountain pass without dragging around extra battery weight.

This new trim arrives alongside a broader mid-cycle refresh across the entire 2027 Tundra lineup. Every single Tundra now features a massive 14.0-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by Toyota’s latest multimedia software, complete with built-in AT&T 5G connectivity so you can stream music while stranded in the wilderness. There is even a standard Driver Recorder dash camera to document your worst off-roading misjudgments in crisp high definition. If night trails are your thing, Toyota also upgraded the available grille-mounted LED light bar and added optional Rigid fog lights.

Pricing remains shrouded in secrecy for now, but official numbers should surface in the coming months.