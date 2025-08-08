Toyota Hilux 2026, complete makeover for the world’s favorite pickup

After more than a decade of loyal service, the Toyota Hilux is gearing up for a major overhaul that’s set to put it right back on top of its game. This mid-size pickup, a global bestseller despite never being sold in the US, is finally ready for a generational leap after showing its age in recent years.

Leaked patent images confirm what early road test sightings had already hinted at: the upcoming Hilux will sport a completely redesigned exterior and a thoroughly reworked cabin. Up front, slimmer headlights and a reshaped bumper give the truck a more modern, aggressive stance. The wheel arches remain boxy, while at the rear, brand-new taillights and a handy step integrated into the bumper make loading the bed easier than ever.

While the exterior updates are striking, the biggest transformation happens inside. The current Hilux has lagged behind competitors like the Ford Ranger, especially in ergonomics and onboard technology.

The 2026 Hilux looks ready to close that gap with a floating infotainment display measuring around 12 inches, positioned at the center of the dashboard and flanked by two air vents. A fully digital instrument cluster and a cleaner, more squared-off dashboard design replace the curvier layout of the outgoing model. The center console is all-new as well, featuring a redesigned gear selector and a reworked transmission tunnel. Although the patent images don’t reveal the steering wheel, it’s safe to expect a fresh design inspired by the latest Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

The new Hilux will continue to ride on Toyota’s proven IMV ladder-frame chassis, updated for improved durability and versatility. Powertrains will vary by market, but expect an upgraded 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel with mild-hybrid technology, alongside traditional gasoline and diesel variants.

With its debut expected in the coming months, the 2026 Toyota Hilux is poised to take on the Ford Ranger head-to-head and reaffirm its dominance in the global mid-size pickup segment.