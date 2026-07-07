Toyota flees Mexico: a $3.6 billion Texas fortress to escape the tariff ghost

The Japanese automotive giant is dropping $3.6 billion to build a massive new plant at its San Antonio, Texas campus. It’s not sudden, starry-eyed patriotism: navigating the burning wreckage of North American trade agreements is getting entirely too expensive. Toyota is shifting its golden-goose Tacoma pickup production from its Baja California plant in Mexico straight to the Lone Star State, purely to insulate its cash-cow truck from staggering US tariffs of up to 25%.

Toyota Motor North America President Ted Ogawa wrapped this frantic geopolitical retreat in beautifully sterile corporate speak, claiming it merely reflects the company “deepening our commitment to American manufacturing”. Sure, it definitely has nothing to do with shielding the bleeding profit margins from Washington’s ongoing trade tantrums.

The timing is delightfully sharp, landing just five days after the US let the July 1 USMCA renewal deadline pass without an extension, opting instead for unstable rolling annual reviews. With relentless US pressure to tighten regional content rules, building cars across the border has become a game of regulatory Russian roulette.

While Toyota’s Guanajuato plant will continue building Tacomas for US export, the fate of the Baja facility remains completely up in the air. Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Analyst Tatsuo Yoshida noted the shift is strategically sound but warned that finding a backfill product to keep Baja profitable without targeting the US market is a massive headache.

The Tacoma is simply too commercially sacred to leave exposed to political volatility. Toyota sold a record 274,638 units in the US last year, with sales climbing another 10% through June as the company closes in on potentially overtaking General Motors in US sales volume. To protect this crown, the new 2.5 million-square-foot Texas facility will open by 2030, creating 2,000 local jobs and adding 150,000 units annually to a campus already running near its 200,000-vehicle capacity.

This project doubles the San Antonio site to five million square feet, bringing Toyota’s total investment there to $8.3 billion, a figure that includes a separate 500,000 square foot rear axle plant opening this autumn. This expansion also extends Toyota’s broader $10 billion decade-long pledge to US manufacturing, which already saw money funneled into Indiana, Kentucky, and five other states.