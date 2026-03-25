Toyota dropped $1 billion on hybrid and electric SUVs

Toyota just wrote a $1 billion check for its American future. The investment, split between the Georgetown, Kentucky assembly plant ($800 million) and the Princeton, Indiana facility ($200 million), is part of a broader $10 billion commitment Toyota pledged to plow into US operations by 2030.

Kentucky gets the bigger slice because it’s preparing to build a second battery-electric model, a three-row, full-size electric SUV that Toyota hasn’t officially named yet, with production slated for 2028.

Alongside that, the plant will expand hybrid production capacity for the Camry and RAV4, because Toyota hasn’t forgotten that most Americans still want a gas pump somewhere in the equation. Indiana’s $200 million goes toward ramping up production of the Grand Highlander hybrid SUV.

This announcement follows a $912 million first wave, announced back in November 2025, targeting powertrain and hybrid engine production across five states. Add in the North Carolina battery plant, Toyota’s first battery manufacturing facility outside Japan, now running at full capacity and representing roughly $13.9 billion in capital investment, and you start to understand the scale of what’s being assembled here, one lithium-ion cell at a time.

Toyota frames all of this under its “multi-path decarbonization strategy”. Hybrids, plug-in hybrids, BEVs, and internal combustion engines are all still at the table. Given that US electric vehicle sales took a sharp hit after the federal $7,500 EV tax credit was eliminated in September 2025, that particular brand of agnosticism is starting to look less like indecision and more like foresight.

There’s also a geopolitical subplot worth noting. Toyota estimates that US import tariffs will cost the company approximately 1.4 trillion yen, around $8.8 billion, in the current fiscal year alone. Building where you sell isn’t just philosophy; it’s damage control. Meanwhile, a quietly remarkable trade deal struck in late 2025 has Toyota exporting American-built vehicles back to Japan, converted to right-hand drive. Trump wanted Japan to buy more American cars. Toyota found a way to actually make that happen.

The backdrop isn’t entirely clean. The conflict with Iran has rattled supply chains and consumer confidence, and Toyota has already cut Japanese production of Middle East-bound vehicles by around 40,000 units. None of this is simple. But $1 billion rarely is.