Toyota Corolla 2027: upgrade of the world’s most underestimated car

Every decade or so, someone writes the obituary for the compact sedan. Every decade or so, the Toyota Corolla ignores it and keeps selling. In 2025, Americans bought nearly 250,000 of them, a 6.5% increase over the previous year, which is not the kind of number you rack up by being irrelevant. It’s the kind of number you rack up by being right, consistently, for over half a century.

Toyota, not one for resting on laurels or dramatic gestures, is channeling those profits into what matters: the thirteenth generation. The starting point is the concept unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, a sharp, angular object that will, in the inevitable march toward production reality, be tamed into something your neighbor in Ohio can actually park without an existential crisis.

The front end looks genuinely fresh. Lower hood, clean LED daytime running lights shaped like a C, three-element projector headlights. Moving down the sides, the production version reins things in, taller roofline, conventional mirrors, standard wheels with normal-profile tires. No one is mistaking this for a concept car at Geneva. The rear goes vertical, engineered to maximize trunk space while keeping the footprint compact.

Inside, Toyota looked at the 2026 Camry and took notes. Dual 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment replace the outgoing 10.5-inch screen. The dashboard is cleaner, the feature list longer: ventilated seats, digital key, USB-C ports, wireless charging, JBL audio. Physical controls are staying. Toyota understands that real customers operate their cars in winter, with gloves on, without looking.

Under the hood, the shift is meaningful. The 1.8-liter hybrid unit is out; a new 1.5-liter paired with an electric motor is in. Combined output lands around 134 HP, but with a lighter package and fuel economy that could edge past the current 50 MPG. A PHEV and a full electric variant are in development, though U.S. availability remains unconfirmed.

Expect the reveal in the first half of 2027, with hybrid pricing estimated between $25,000 and $30,000. Enough to stay comfortably clear of Prius territory. Enough to keep doing what the Corolla has always done.