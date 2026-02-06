Toyota brings back one of its most iconic engines

Toyota has decided to bring back one of the most legendary engines in Japanese automotive history. The 4A-GE engine will return to production through the GR Heritage Parts program and will arrive in the United States in June 2026, followed by other global markets.

This is the engine that powered the Toyota Corolla Levin/Sprinter Trueno AE86, a car that became truly iconic. In Japan, enthusiasts know the model for its starring role in the anime Initial D, for Keiichi Tsuchiya’s spectacular drift performances captured in the Drift Bible, and for its constant presence in the Gran Turismo video game series. Even today, specialized workshops dedicate themselves entirely to maintaining these cars, while highly active owner communities continue to preserve their legacy.

The magic of the AE86 came from the perfect match between the character of the 4A-GE and a lightweight rear-wheel-drive chassis. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder produced between 130 and 165 horsepower depending on the version. Those figures may seem modest on paper, but in reality they delivered pure driving emotion thanks to the car’s low weight and engaging power delivery.

The engine evolved through several technical phases, which enthusiasts often identify by the distinctive color of the valve cover. Development began with the original Bluetop, moved to the Redtop versions with revised intake ports, and later reached the more advanced Silvertop variants that adopted a five-valve-per-cylinder layout instead of four. The final evolution produced 165 horsepower and introduced Toyota’s VVT system along with a higher compression ratio, although these last versions remained largely limited to the Japanese domestic market.

Although Toyota sold the AE86 in the United States and in some European regions such as the Canary Islands in Spain, where a few examples still survive, Japan remains its true spiritual home. The GR Heritage Parts program has already expanded its catalog with turn signals, wiring harnesses, bearings, and other components for this model, as well as for classics such as the Land Cruiser and Supra.

The 4A-GE also powered later sporty Corolla generations, the first-generation mid-engine MR2, the Carina, and certain Japanese-market Celica ST-165 models. In an era where electrification continues to advance rapidly, preserving the ability to restore these vehicles means protecting an important piece of automotive culture that might otherwise disappear forever.