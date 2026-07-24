Toyota’s best-seller is getting a “Prius makeover”: Akio Toyoda is worried

Akio Toyoda, former President, current Chairman, and Toyota’s chief truth-teller, didn’t mince words when he admitted the company is facing a “remarkable sense of crisis”. This is the sobering realization that reinventing the best-selling car in human history while aggressive Chinese EV makers chase you down with pricing that feels mathematically impossible is a tightrope walk over a volcano. The upcoming Toyota Corolla is the toughest test the Japanese automotive giant has set for itself in decades.

Official prototypes hint at a radical makeover. The new shape sits lower, slippery with aggressive aerodynamics and a Kammback rear end that looks suspiciously like a throwback to the older Prius.

Renderings translating this new design language onto a classic five-door compact hatchback look surprisingly sharp, easily outshining the weirdly foggy footage broadcasted by Japan’s NHK network. Japanese TV aired prototypes creeping through dense artificial mist like a low-budget industrial thriller, but the theatrical haze carried a clear message: the Corolla isn’t just a single car anymore, it’s morphing into an entire empire.

Beyond the usual Hatchback, Touring Sports wagon, Corolla Cross, and classic sedan, rumors suggest unexpected new body styles, including a compact pickup truck. Beneath the hood, Toyota’s famed hybrid system remains the undisputed backbone, the exact formula that propelled the Corolla to the top of sales charts in markets like Spain. This next generation is taking a bigger leap: plug-in hybrid variants with dramatically extended electric range, alongside the very first all-electric Corolla in history.

Toyota built its dominance on an almost brutal rule of simplicity: give buyers every body style under the sun and put the powertrain they actually want inside it. It worked flawlessly for years. But now, the ground is shifting beneath their feet. Competitors that didn’t even exist a decade ago are dumping feature-packed electric SUVs into showrooms at prices that make European MSRPs look like typos.

Toyota is throwing everything it knows at the new Corolla, sleeker styling, EV capability, and sheer brand power. The only remaining question is whether throwing the kitchen sink will be enough to keep the crown.