Toyota accelerates US electrification: RAV4 and Land Cruiser going all-electric

Toyota is gearing up for a major strategic move in the US market with the launch of two brand-new battery-electric SUVs inspired by two of its most iconic models: the RAV4 and the Land Cruiser. According to official sources, these vehicles are expected to replace the luxury Lexus ES sedan, which is currently produced at the company’s Kentucky facility.

The decision marks a clear shift in Toyota’s electrification roadmap. For months, rumors suggested the automaker was preparing to expand its US EV lineup, particularly in the competitive three-row SUV segment. Earlier this year, Toyota confirmed its intention to produce two new all-electric SUVs in America. Initially, the plan was to assemble them in Princeton, Indiana, but the company later announced that production would instead take place in Kentucky, further strengthening that plant’s role as a core hub for its electric future.

According to the Nikkei, the change is not linked to recent US tariffs but is part of Toyota’s broader strategy to streamline production. Lexus manufacturing is expected to be consolidated in one location, while Toyota ramps up capacity in America with high-demand models such as the Grand Highlander. The next-generation Lexus ES will be built in Japan and exported to the US. Although Toyota has not officially confirmed all the details, the company stated that it is currently reviewing production plans to continue delivering “ever-better cars”.

Choosing to electrify nameplates like the RAV4 and Land Cruiser is a calculated move. It leverages the brand recognition of two established models while accelerating the push toward zero-emission mobility.

These two EVs will be part of the seven new all-electric models Toyota plans to roll out in the U.S. by mid-2027. Following the updated bZ electric SUV and the upcoming C-HR EV and bZ Woodland set to debut in 2026, the RAV4 EV and Land Cruiser EV will further diversify Toyota’s growing lineup. As David Christ, vice president of Toyota Motor North America, put it, the company is “covering all the bases” by offering a blend of battery EVs, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids to meet the wide range of consumer needs.