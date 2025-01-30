Tonale design continues to garner international recognition. Now “Best Design 2025” in Chile

Alfa Romeo is proud to announce that the Tonale has won the prestigious Chilean “Best Design 2025” award. Recently presented in South American countries and more than two years after its international launch, the Tonale continues to be appreciated for its distinctive design and powerful “Made in Italy” connotation.

Evaluation criteria for the award given to Tonale

The award assessment criteria focused on the innovation and originality of the project and rewarded the relationship between pure aesthetics and functionality. This year, the jury was made up of three experts in design and architecture: Ignacio Gana, an internationally renowned architect and sculptor; Víctor Villalobos, an architect specializing in bioclimatic architecture; and Germán Espinoza, an industrial designer trained at the Politecnico di Milano.

The jury bestowed the award on the Alfa Romeo Tonale for its ability to blend tradition and modernity, reinterpreting and updating style canons that belong to the memorable history of the Italian brand. In addition, its design also prevailed for its balanced proportions, aerodynamic functionality and aesthetic elegance.

With its elegant and dynamic lines, the Tonale – the product of the mastery at the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile in Turin – has become a symbol of style and refinement. This award is further proof of Alfa Romeo’s success in creating cars that can thrill with their best-in-class driving experience and their unique and distinctive design.

Tonale Design

The Alfa Romeo Tonale offers a distinctive, sensual design: 5-hole wheel rims, “telescopic” instrument panel, 3-spoke sports steering wheel, and the sine-curve headlights. Its compact dimensions – a length of 4.53 meters, width of 1.84 m and height of 1.6 m – thus encompass the uniqueness of Italian design and the original, contemporary style typical of Alfa Romeo, in a synthesis between a prestigious heritage and new style canons.



We see the recurrence of stylistic features that have entered the history of world motoring, such as the “GT Line” that runs from the rear to the headlights, recalling the forms of the Giulia GT and alternating with the full and elegant volumes, reminiscent of iconic models such as the 8C Competizione. The front features the inimitable “Trilobo” and the distinctive Alfa Romeo “Scudetto” shield, which acts as a central focus. The “3+3” headlights with advanced Full-LED Adaptive Matrix evoke the proud look of the SZ Zagato or the Proteo concept car.

The taillights take on the same design cues as the headlights and form a sine curve that fully wraps around the rear of the car, making it a truly unique and distinctive light signature.



The car’s sensuality and dynamism are also clear in the all-encompassing rear window, a tribute to the 8C Competizione, and in the design of the alloy wheels that reproduce the Alfa Romeo style canon of the “telephone dial”.

Inspired by Alfa Romeo’s racing history, the interior is strongly focused on the driver, with easy access to all controls for a safe, unparalleled driving experience. The same care is reserved for the passengers, who are given the ideal space to travel in comfort. This results in an environment designed for and around the occupants, characterized by meticulous attention to detail paired with a constant quest for the highest quality. The Tonale’s interior arouses real emotions, not to mention the latest technology, ensuring a connected and comfortable experience, while maintaining the pleasure of a sporty drive that always remains in the lead.