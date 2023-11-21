New Alfa Romeo GT: here’s how it could be

The new Alfa Romeo GT is a render published on social media in the past few hours by the designer and digital creator Mirko del Prete, also known as MDP Automotive. It represents a hypothetical future generation of the renowned Gran Turismo produced by the car manufacturer between 2003 and 2010. It’s worth noting that the head of the Biscione, Jean Philippe Imparato, stated in recent months that the transition to electric mobility could lead to a greater variety of body styles in the lineup of the historic brand. Therefore, it will not only focus on crossovers and SUVs, as previously thought.

New Alfa Romeo GT: MDP Automotive has envisioned the design of a future version of the famous model in this way

The possible arrival of a new Alfa Romeo GT or a vehicle of this type would not be a surprise in the future. It’s important to remember that in the coming years, the automaker will launch a new compact SUV, the new generations of Giulia and Stelvio, and two cars in the E segment. One of these two cars will be a coupe sedan, even though it will be longer than this hypothetical GT, which is expected to have dimensions similar to its famous predecessor with a length not exceeding 4.5 meters.

Imparato has also speculated about the return of a compact sedan to the Biscione’s lineup. It would be a kind of successor to Giulietta but with a more sporty and coupe style. There was talk of a new Alfetta, but we cannot rule out the return of a new Alfa Romeo GT. Therefore, we will see in the coming years what the Italian car manufacturer Stellantis has in store.

A new Alfa Romeo GT would be built on the STLA Medium platform and would be fully electric since the premium brand of Stellantis has decided that from 2025, it will only bring zero-emission cars to the market. By 2027, all cars sold will be exclusively electric. Notably, there is also talk of the possible arrival of an electric version of the Tonale SUV.