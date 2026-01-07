Tokyo Auto Salon’s best build: the Toyota GT86 as a AE86 tribute

The Tokyo Auto Salon is no longer just a place where Japanese automakers show off their factory-spec enthusiast cars. It remains the spiritual home of the country’s wild customization culture.

Here we have the Neo86, a heavily modified Toyota GT86 that looks like it stepped out of a time machine fueled by pure 1980s nostalgia. Crafted by the Osaka-based tuning house Result Japan, the same mad scientists who produce extravagant body kits for everything from sports cars to the Prius.

The Neo86 is a direct homage to its spiritual ancestor, the legendary AE86 Sprinter Trueno. While the standard GT86 was always intended to capture the soul of the original 1980s lightweight coupe, Result Japan decided the “soul” wasn’t enough. They wanted the face, too.

To create this retro-futuristic beast, the tuners didn’t just stop at aggressive fender flares. They completely redesigned the front end to incorporate the AE86 Sprinter Trueno’s most iconic feature, pop-up headlights. The rear is equally bold, featuring a squared-off bumper that screams “retro boxy cool,” all wrapped in the unmistakable white-over-black panda color scheme.

For the uninitiated, the original AE86 earned its icon status not just for its balanced, rear-wheel-drive layout and the high-revving 4A-GE engine, but for its starring role as the ultimate tofu-delivery vehicle in the manga series Initial D. The Neo86 leans hard into this collective JDM imagination. It’s frankly shocking that it took over a decade for someone to finally commit to this level of retro-theft.

While technical details remain scarce, pre-orders are reportedly set to open at the Tokyo Auto Salon this weekend. For fans in Europe, who already have to deal with the second-gen GR86 being pulled from the market, seeing this build is just another reason to be just sad. For everyone else, it’s time to get in line for the most stylish tofu delivery of 2026.