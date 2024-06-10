Thrilling drag race: 8 super-powerful SUVs compete. Ferrari Purosangue in competition|Video

Eight four-wheeled behemoths competed in an adrenaline-fueled drag race to decide who SUV dominance belongs to. It was truly breathtaking head-to-head . Joining the Ferrari Purosangue are 7 other beasts of the road competing in a no-holds-barred drag race. Find out who dominates the track, shot after shot

The powerful players in the Ultimate SUV DRAG RACE race

The cars that were pitted against each other by carwow in their competition that we can see in the video below Ultimate SUV DRAG RACE are nothing short of frightening. They are in fact the Porsche Cayenne Coupé Turbo, Aston Martin DBX 707, Range Rover Sport SV, Mercedes-AMG G63, Land Rover Defender V8, Lamborghini Urus Performante and BMW X6M.

Regarding the Ferrari Purosangue, we know for certain that it possesses a pulsating engine under the hood for this particular challenge, namely a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 that puts out 725 horsepower and 716 Nm of torque, all arranged to carry a weight of 2033 kg. An engineering gem that discharges its energy to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission, giving a sensational driving experience to those behind the wheel.

At first roar, we find the Aston Martin DBX 707 ready to unleash all its attributes. We are talking about an impressive 707 hp and 900 Nm of torque delivered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Despite its weight of 2245 kg the performance does not suffer at all, on the contrary it propels it forward as if it were a missile. It has all-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic transmission for acceleration capable of scorching the competition.

But the Lamborghini Urus Performante is no less impressive: 666 hp and 850 Nm of torque unleashed by another twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. An Italian SUV that weighs about 2150 kg that comes with all-wheel drive, an 8-speed automatic transmission and plenty of punch. Ready to eat up the runway it is presented with in no time.

Continuing the list of challengers we also find the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo sporting hybrid technology: 739 hp and 960 Nm of torque combined from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor. Equipped with all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Still talking about weight, this car has to drag 2495 kg which makes it a perfect competitor full of power and efficiency. A smooth, snappy acceleration that surprises at every little pause.

A roar that is hardly mistaken is the one that announces the arrival of the Mercedes-AMG G63. We are talking about an off-road luxury icon powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 585 hp and 850 Nm. It too has all-wheel drive, a 9-speed automatic transmission and a weight of 2550 kg. Certainly of the competing cars it is not the lightest, but its brutal strength and impressiveness make it a fearsome rival.

Elegance and sportiness mix perfectly in the BMW X6M: an SUV with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 producing 625 hp and 750 Nm. All-wheel drive, 8-speed automatic transmission and a weight of 2455 kg. Dynamic and engaging driving pleasure that leaves its mark on the track. Quite a fearsome rival for anyone.

The Land Rover Defender V8. In this case we are talking about a pure off-roader with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with 525 hp and 625 Nm of torque. All-wheel drive, 8-speed automatic transmission and a weight of 2600 kg. Looking at its characteristics it is probably not the fastest of the bunch, but its desire to compete and its spirit of adventure certainly make it unique.

Finally, we find luxury and performance meeting in the Range Rover Sport SV: same 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine as the X6M, but with the difference of 635 hp and 750 Nm of torque. Also with all-wheel drive, 8-speed automatic transmission and a weight of 2560 kg. A combination of refinement and power that certainly does not go unnoticed.

Who will be the queen of speed? There is no shortage of twists and turns in the video, and lovers of this car segment will have a chance to voice the senses of hearing and sight. The challenge is open.