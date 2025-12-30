This Toyota AE86 just won the internet’s “cutest” high-performance award

Just when you thought the internet had peaked with strange automotive crossovers, a Toyota AE86 has surfaced in Japan acting as a five-star luxury resort for dozens of sleeping cats. The surreal scene, shared by Instagram user ae86_26, features the iconic car draped in felines. Some were curled up like perfect glazed donuts on the roof, others sprawled across the hood as if they’ve been paying the mortgage for years.

Predictably, the reality-AI debate exploded immediately. Skeptics argue that a perfectly preserved AE86, a car known globally as the “underdog” drift machine that humbled Nissan GT-Rs on mountain passes, surrounded by a literal swarm of undisturbed cats looks exactly like an algorithm designed to farm likes. However, those familiar with Japan’s “Cat Islands,” such as Aoshima or Tashirojima, aren’t so quick to call fake. But it’s probably the triumph of the AI.

In these locations, cats far outnumber humans thanks to historical fishing communities that kept them around for rodent control. If you park a legendary 80s Toyota near one of these feline colonies, a fluffy invasion is actually a high-probability event.

There are also scientific reasons why cats would treat a Corolla Levin or Sprinter Trueno like a premium mattress. The car’s low profile and flat surfaces make for easy climbing, and a recently driven vehicle retains heat around the 4A-GE engine bay for hours. Essentially, the car stops being a high-revving masterpiece and starts being a four-wheeled heated blanket.

Whether it’s the result of an incredibly lucky photographer or a very specific AI prompt, the image adds a hilarious new chapter to the AE86 legacy. Famous for its lightweight design and rear-wheel-drive balance, the car proved in the world of Initial D that horsepower isn’t everything. Today, it’s proving that even if you can out-drift a supercar, you still can’t out-maneuver a dozen napping cats looking for a warm place to sleep.