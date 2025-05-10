Tuning beyond imagination: Honda Civic Type R disguised as an Alfa Romeo

In the world of extreme tuning, the boundary between creative madness and stylistic genius is often thin. A striking example comes directly from Japan, where, during a gathering dedicated to the legendary Honda Civic, a unique specimen of the Civic Type R FL5 captured the attention of everyone present at the Suzuka circuit. All thanks to a total aesthetic conversion that transformed it, at least in appearance, into a sporty Alfa Romeo that doesn’t exist, but that many would like to see in the official price lists.

With the departure of the Giulietta in 2020, Alfa Romeo enthusiasts lost the brand’s only sporty hatchback. A Japanese fan decided not to wait for a new proposal: he took the powerful 325 HP 2.0 turbo VTEC heart of the Civic Type R and tailored an Alfa Romeo outfit around it, the result of meticulous customization work.

The front of this kind of Alfa Romeo has been completely redesigned, with the addition of the iconic grille, set in a custom-made bumper with generous side air intakes. Although the hood, headlights, and fenders are still those of the Honda, the visual effect is so transformed that it seems like the product of AI generation. The side profile impresses with “phone-dial” wheels in the style of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, lowered suspension, and carbon fiber mirrors decorated with the Italian tricolor. A subtle tribute, but full of personality.

At the rear, we find darkened taillights, a revised dual-exit exhaust system, and a more aggressive rear spoiler design. Completing the look are black Alfa Romeo badges with red outlines, which replace the original Honda logos.

The community is split. There are those who cry scandal at the union of two such different worlds, and those who applaud the courage to combine the most precise Japanese mechanics with the most emotional Italian design. An unexpected fusion that, although unofficial, still represents a small masterpiece of automotive creativity.