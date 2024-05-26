This rare Ferrari 430 Scuderia Spider 16M had an iPod Touch in the central console

The Ferrari 430 Scuderia Spider 16M is known not only for its extraordinary performance, beauty, and rarity but also for an unusual detail: the inclusion of a factory-installed iPod Touch. This is a gadget that not all examples had, consequently, those who have it are very lucky.

Ferrari 430 Scuderia Spider 16M had an iPod Touch as a central console

This car, launched in 2008, immediately captured the attention of car enthusiasts for its unique combination of luxury and technology. In total, only 499 units of this convertible were produced: some of these offered, instead of the iPod Touch kit, the traditional Becker Cascade radio with iPod and Bluetooth connectivity. However, some lucky units of the 430 Scuderia Spider 16M were equipped with a Ferrari-silkscreened version of the iPod, complete with an Alcantara case and quick reference guide, as well as an Apple dock in the central console.

This unusual choice dates back to a time before Apple CarPlay when Ferrari was reluctant to adopt central touchscreens to avoid distractions while driving and to maintain the purely sporty vocation of its supercars. However, we also recall that Ferrari was the first to integrate the very first version of Apple CarPlay in 2014 with the FF.

A curious detail is that Ferrari opted for the 16 GB model; at the time, the iPod Touch was also available with 32 GB of memory. Perhaps the choice of 16 GB is to be attributed precisely to the number “16” which, in the name of the car, represented the number of world titles won by the Maranello team.

Nowadays, however, technology has made giant strides, and cars, especially luxury ones like those of the Prancing Horse, have cutting-edge technology that is also useful for improving driving comfort. Ferrari has recently launched its new 12Cilindri supercar, and the launch of its first electric supercar is expected in the course of 2025.