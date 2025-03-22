This is the new luxurious Ram 2500 Limited Longhorn 2025

This model represents the pinnacle of Ram’s Heavy Duty lineup, combining unparalleled ruggedness with sophisticated elegance. The Ram 2500 Limited Longhorn 2025 sports an updated look, with refined lines and fine details that underscore its impressive character. Cutting-Edge Technology: The cabin is a powerhouse of innovation, with the latest infotainment system, advanced connectivity and driver assistance systems for a safe and comfortable driving experience.

2025 Ram 2500 Limited Longhorn’ key features

Heavy Duty performance designed to take on the biggest challenges, the Ram 2500 Limited Longhorn offers exceptional towing and cargo power, thanks to upgraded powertrain options. Of course, there is no shortage of luxury and comfort either-in fact, the cabin is an oasis of luxury, with fine materials, thoughtful finishes, and attention to detail that ensures superior comfort in every situation.

The Ram Limited Longhorn represents the pinnacle of the lineup, bringing together the sophisticated elegance of the Limited trim with a soul deeply rooted in the American West. This pickup is a perfect blend of style and power, designed for those seeking the ultimate in luxury and performance. Starting with the front grille, redesigned with eye-catching chrome details, the Limited Longhorn exudes an aura of ruggedness and sophistication. Western-inspired accents, such as a leather interior with elaborate stitching and wood accents, blend harmoniously with luxury elements such as chrome side running boards, body-color fenders and polished 20-inch wheels.

Cockpit and engine for a landmark pickup

The Longhorn’s cabin is a sanctuary of comfort and style, with premium materials such as authentic wood, metal, and leather covering every surface. High-quality leather seats, embellished with unique stitching, offer exceptional comfort and a nod to Western heritage. The beating heart of on-board technology is the new 14.5-inch Uconnect touchscreen, which offers unprecedented connectivity, wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an advanced navigation system. The digital instrument cluster, with a fully customizable 12.3-inch display, provides drivers with all the information they need in a clear and intuitive way.

The Ram 2500 Limited Longhorn 2025 remains a benchmark pickup truck in the heavy-duty segment, offering exceptional performance and uncompromising towing capability. Under the hood, the proven standard 6.4-liter HEMI BGE V8 HEMI engine delivers 405 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque, providing reliable power for every need. Pairing it with the ZF-sourced 8-speed 8HP75-LCV automatic transmission ensures smooth shifts and a comfortable ride, both on and off-road. This combination allows the Ram 2500 Limited Longhorn to achieve a maximum payload of 4,440 pounds and a maximum towing capacity of 17,730 pounds, values that place it at the top of its class.

High performance and vehicle pricing

For those seeking even higher performance, the Ram 2500 Limited Longhorn offers the powerful 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output (H/O) I6 turbodiesel engine as an option. This powertrain, available for an additional charge, develops 430 horsepower and an impressive 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque, providing unrivaled towing capacity. Paired with the new ZF-sourced 8-speed PowerLine automatic transmission, the Cummins engine offers superior longevity and optimized torque output, allowing the Ram 2500 Limited Longhorn to reach a maximum towing capacity of 19,950 lb.

The base model of the Ram 2500 Limited Longhorn Crew Cab 4×4, equipped with the powerful HEMI engine, has a starting price of $78,190, including shipping costs of $2,095. For those who prefer 4×2 traction, the starting price is $75,260, again with shipping costs included. The standard configuration includes a Crew Cab and a 6-foot 4-inch box, but you can opt for an 8-foot box for an additional charge of about $200. If you need even more space, the Mega Cab model is the perfect solution, but it is only available with standard 4×4 traction. The starting price for this configuration is $92,300, including shipping.