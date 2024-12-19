New PowerLine transmission coming to 2025 Ram 4500/5500 Chassis Cabs

New details emerge about the Ram 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab lineup. The grille and headlights will be completely redesigned, and the powertrains will also feature improvements in both performance and reliability.

Specifically, the 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel I6 engine will be updated with a new cylinder head featuring external injectors and fuel lines, designed to improve efficiency and reliability. Glow plugs will replace the intake manifold grid heater, which will enhance cold-weather starting performance in freezing and adverse weather conditions. The latter was designed to improve airflow, with the engine now using top-loading cartridge filters for oil and fuel, which will improve maintenance operations.

The high-pressure fuel pump resolves previous reliability issues, while the updated Holset variable geometry turbo optimizes exhaust gas pressure and airflow, improving power and responsiveness especially when towing heavy loads.

One of the most significant updates involves the switch to the 8-speed ZD PowerLine automatic transmission, replacing the 6-speed Aisin AS69RC automatic. The new transmission offers smoother gear changes and better fuel economy, along with improved towing capabilities.

The 6.4-liter HEMI BGE V8 will also return in 2025. The engine will remain unchanged, but the Chassis Cab models will be paired with the new ZF Powerline 8AP430 8-speed automatic transmission, replacing the Aisin AS69RC. Ram is expected to unveil the new 2025 Heavy Duty lineup at the upcoming Detroit Auto Show, which will be held on January 10, 2025. The Chassis Cab range, meanwhile, should make its debut at the Chicago Auto Show in February.