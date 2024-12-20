This is the Best of Show at Cavallino Classic Middle East 2024

After days of exciting judging, the organizers of the Cavallino Classic Middle East 2024 unveiled to the world the exclusive list of winning cars of the prestigious international elegance competition. Held in the stunning setting of Yas Marina Island in Abu Dhabi, the competition featured an extraordinary parade of Ferraris from every corner of the United Arab Emirates and beyond. A jury of experts had the difficult task of decreing the most fascinating, rare and well-preserved cars among the many Prancing Horse gems at the event.

The Ferrari that won the Best of Show title at the Cavallino Classic Middle East 2024

The 2024 edition of the prestigious competition saw timeless elegance triumph. Taking center stage was the stunning 1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica, chassis number 2841, owned by Kevin Cogan. This car, a true jewel of Italian automotive engineering, won the coveted “Best of Show” award, establishing itself as the most beautiful and significant of all the Ferraris present.

Nineteen Ferraris won the highly coveted Platinum Award, a recognition that attests to the absolute excellence of these cars. At a memorable event in Abu Dhabi celebrating Ferrari’s 30 years in the Middle East, the lucky owners received the award from the hands of prominent figures in the Ferrari world. In short, the love for the ‘Rosse’ is a universal feeling, uniting fans of all nationalities. The event was an opportunity to admire an extraordinary collection of cars and to celebrate the history, passion and excellence that distinguish the Maranello brand.

The ranking of the Cavallino Classic Middle East 2024

The 400 Superamerica, with its sinuous lines and discreet power, was able to win over the jury and the audience present, demonstrating once again the eternal beauty of Ferrari design. But it was not the only star of this extraordinary kermesse dedicated to the Prancing Horse.

A pair of stars paraded the stage, each bringing with them a piece of history and passion. The 1991 Ferrari F512 M, chassis number 99689, won the “Twelve Cylinder Award,” an accolade highlighting the majesty and power of its V12 engine. In contrast, the 2005 Ferrari Enzo, chassis number 125308, won the “Supercar Award,” a tribute to its cutting-edge technology and hypercar performance.

The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO, chassis number 52739, was awarded the “Ferrari Award,” a tribute to its historic importance and iconic status in the supercar world. The 2015 Ferrari FF, chassis number 207676, won the “La Dolce Vita Award,” a tribute to its versatility and refined lifestyle.

The 1999 Ferrari F355 F1 Spider, chassis number 116270, received the “Eight Cylinder Award,” an award highlighting its perfect balance of performance and driving pleasure. The 1996 Ferrari F50, chassis number 105081, received the “Chairman Award,” an award celebrating its importance in the supercar scene of the 1990s.

Rounding out the list of award recipients was the 2024 Ferrari SF90 Spider, chassis number 313364, which won the “Ferraristi Award,” a tribute chosen directly by Ferrari Club members, who wanted to honor Ferrari’s latest for its futuristic design and hybrid supercar performance.