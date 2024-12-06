Ferrari Middle East Classic 2024 kicked off today in Abu Dhabi

From December 6 to 8, 2024, the dunes of Yas Links in Abu Dhabi will be transformed into an exceptional stage for an unprecedented celebration: the “Cavallino Classic Middle East 2024.” This exclusive event, dedicated to discerning sports car enthusiasts, marks a historic milestone: 30 years of the Ferrari brand’s presence in the Middle East.

The Cavallino Classic 2024 Middle East kicks off today

For three days, starting today until Dec. 8, the Cavallino Rampante lovers will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a magical atmosphere, surrounded by some of the most iconic Ferraris ever produced. The breathtaking setting of Yas Links, in perfect harmony with the elegance and style of the Italian brand, will be the backdrop for a parade of models that have written automotive history.

From the earliest cars that won the hearts of Middle Eastern enthusiasts to the latest models that combine tradition and innovation, each Ferrari at the event will be a true masterpiece. Visitors will be able to admire up close the sinuous lines, painstaking details and powerful engines that have made the Prancing Horse a symbol of excellence around the world.

The variety of Ferraris featured at the event

The exhibition event will provide a broad overview of the evolution of the model range (line-up) produced by this company over the past 60 years. Thanks to the variety of cars featured, it will be possible to appreciate how the style and characteristics of the different types of models have changed over time.

The exhibition will not be limited to standard production models, but will also give space to unique and very rare examples produced in limited series, such as the Ferrari F50, Enzo and LaFerrari. These cars, true icons of the industry, represent the technological and performance pinnacle of the company.

However, the event will not forget its roots: models with more than 30 years of history will also be present, showing how these cars, although now “mature,” continue to be appreciated and collected by enthusiasts in the region. From the super-classic 512 and 348 to the return to the front engine with the 456 GT and 550 Maranello, the 360 with aluminum chassis, the powerful 599 GTB Fiorano, the 430, the 458 and the 599 and 599 GTO.

The international jury is ready to decree the most beautiful Ferraris at the Cavallino Classic

As we said, the participants in the “Cavallino Classic Middle East 2024” were welcomed today with full honors at the prestigious Casa Ferrari, located in front of the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, scene of one of the most exciting Formula 1 Grand Prix in the world.

Here, in this dreamlike setting, an international jury of experts is preparing to evaluate the beautiful Ferraris in the race, jewels on four wheels that represent the excellence of Italian engineering and the unmistakable style of the Maranello brand.

The cars will undergo a careful analysis, aimed at identifying the characteristics that make them unique and determining the winners in the different categories. The final verdict will be revealed at a gala evening, scheduled for Saturday, during which the most beautiful Ferraris will be awarded prizes and the absolute queen, recipient of the prestigious “Best in Show” award, will be crowned.

The celebrations will continue throughout Sunday, Dec. 8, with a new display of the event’s starring Ferraris and a series of activities dedicated to enthusiasts.

Owners of the competing cars will also be offered the exclusive opportunity to watch the Formula 1 Grand Prix from a privileged position, living an unforgettable experience.

The final awards ceremony, which will be held after the race, will be the highlight of the event, an occasion to celebrate Ferrari’s 30 years of presence in the United Arab Emirates and to underscore the strong ties between the Italian brand and this fascinating region.

Organization at Cavallino Inc.

The organization of this extraordinary event is entrusted to Cavallino Inc. a prestigious American company founded in 1978 and dedicated entirely to the world of Ferrari.

Cavallino Inc. is internationally known for publishing the magazine of the same name and for organizing the renowned Concours d’Elegance in Palm Beach, Florida. For some time now, the company has been part of the Canossa Group, which has expanded its calendar of motorsport events to include new stops in Modena, Abu Dhabi and, soon, Sydney.