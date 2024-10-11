Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates 43rd birthday with exclusive Ferrari SF90 XX Spider

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, former footballer who played for the Los Angeles Galaxy for two seasons from 2018 to 2019, has given himself a great gift for his 43rd birthday. The ex-footballer has indeed gifted himself a brand new Ferrari SF90 XX Spider, a limited edition supercar that represents the dream of many enthusiasts.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals his new Ferrari SF90 XX Spider

Produced in only 599 units, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Ferrari SF90 XX Spider was shown on his Instagram profile in a photo where you can appreciate the black livery with some red elements: a clear reference to the red and black colors that have always been associated with Milan, where he is an executive.

The new arrival is just the latest of the supercars that find a place in the Swede’s garage. Last year, in fact, he had celebrated his birthday by gifting himself another supercar from the Maranello car manufacturer, a Ferrari Purosangue, while the year before he had treated himself to a Ferrari Daytona SP3 and a Ferrari 812 Competizione.

Ferrari Daytona

It’s evident that Ibrahimovic has a certain passion for Ferrari supercars, so much so that his collection also boasts a Ferrari Enzo and a Ferrari F430 Spider, but his garage also features prestigious models from other manufacturers. Over the years, Zlatan has been photographed on board a Porsche 918 Spyder, Maserati Granturismo MC Stradale and Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage, as well as in the company of more “common” Volvo EX30, Volvo V90, and Audi RS6 Avant.

The Ferrari SF90 XX Spider just purchased by Zlatan Ibrahimovic is equipped with a hybrid system producing 1030 horsepower. The vehicle can rely on a V8 biturbo petrol engine flanked by three electric motors, one of which is located between the thermal unit and the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and the other two positioned in the front area. The latter send torque to the front axle, thus allowing the car to benefit from all-wheel drive.

Such technical equipment, combined with an advanced chassis and suspension, ensures respectable performance and provides a great driving feel, especially if you have the opportunity to push the SF90 XX Spider to its limits on the track. The declared performance speaks of a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 2.3 seconds, which becomes 6.7 seconds to reach 200 km/h, always starting from a standstill. The top speed is 320 km/h, all offered at a price of 850,000 euros, about 930,000 USD.