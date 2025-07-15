This Ford F-350 just hit 1 million miles with minimal repairs

It’s not every day you see a vehicle clock a million miles, but that’s exactly what one proud Ford F-350 owner just celebrated. In a now-viral Facebook post, the driver shared a photo of their truck’s odometer frozen at a jaw-dropping 999,999.9 miles.

Alone it would be an impressive achievement. But what really caught people’s attention was what came next: a short and humble list of the truck’s only major repairs over its lifetime.

According to the owner, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 has traveled farther than most vehicles ever will, and it’s done so with remarkably minimal maintenance. Over the course of its million-mile journey, the F-350 required just a few major components to be replaced: one engine, both axles, front coil springs, and the rear driveshaft. That’s it. Even more shocking? The original transmission is still going strong.

Commenters were stunned by the Ford F-350’s longevity, many expecting a much longer list of replaced parts. While some small sedans, like a well-known 1993 Toyota Corolla that passed 1.2 million miles, have made similar headlines, it’s rare for a work truck to go this distance, especially given the stress of towing and hauling heavy loads.

The post didn’t specify how the F-350 was used, but we can say that this truck earned its reputation as a reliability legend. Ford’s Super Duty line has long been praised for durability, but this real-world example might be the most convincing proof yet.

Some users even joked about whether the odometer would roll back to zero or just freeze at its max reading. Jokes aside, we’re sure that the numbers will continue to roll for the Ford’s new incredible amount of miles. The ‘trip B’ feature helps to continue at 10,000 miles increments. But it needs to record and reset. Anyway, we can say that his million-mile milestone has earned the F-350 a permanent spot in the hall of fame for high-mileage heroes.