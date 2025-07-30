This BMW 5 Series just hit 621,000 miles: a timeless symbol of reliability

When it comes to high-mileage stories, Toyota usually steals the spotlight, along with a few rugged pickup trucks and the occasional million-mile Hyundai Elantra. But this time, the spotlight belongs to a different kind of legend: a BMW 5 Series E39 that just surpassed the incredible milestone of one million kilometers, or roughly 621,000 miles.

That’s the accomplishment of Finnish driver Juha Bäckmand and his 1996 BMW 523i, one of the earliest examples from the fourth-generation 5 Series. Still wearing its original Glacier Green paint and looking shockingly fresh, this classic Bimmer defies age with its clean design and well-preserved condition.

At the time of its release, the E39 was praised for its well-balanced driving dynamics and understated elegance, traits that have aged remarkably well. Inside, you won’t find flashy ambient lights or oversized touchscreens. Instead, you get a driver-focused layout, quality materials, and tasteful wood trim, a throwback to when refinement came standard.

Bäckmand’s car is equipped with a manual transmission, a rare find today, especially in a BMW. Under the hood sits a 2.5-liter inline-six engine producing 168 HP. While that may not sound like much by today’s standards, BMW’s naturally aspirated straight-sixes from this era were known for their buttery-smooth performance and mechanical simplicity. Thanks to its lack of turbochargers and a basic VANOS variable valve timing system, the engine has proven to be incredibly durable, no doubt a major reason for the car’s longevity.

In a video shared by BMW Classic, Bäckmand is seen driving off in a brand-new i5 xDrive40 Touring, the all-electric wagon that represents BMW’s future. It’s unclear if he actually gave up his beloved 523i, and frankly, we hope he didn’t. Sure, the new i5 is faster, safer, and loaded with tech, but it’s hard to imagine any EV reaching the same kind of mileage without serious updates.