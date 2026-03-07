This American SUV isn’t sold in the U.S., yet it’s Italy’s second-best seller

Jeep Avenger closed February 2026 as the second best-selling new car in Italy with 5,893 registrations and a 3.7% market share, trailing only the Fiat Pandina at 12,612 units. The subcompact SUV outsold the Fiat Grande Panda, which stopped at 5,500 units, and the Leapmotor T03 at 4,776, meaning the four top-selling vehicles in Italy for the month all belong to the Stellantis universe, including the Chinese brand.

This is not a one-off result. Avenger has been the best-selling SUV in Italy in both 2024 and 2025, capturing over 5.5% of the entire Italian SUV market and roughly 11% of the B-SUV segment last year. By mid-2025 Jeep had confirmed more than 200,000 cumulative orders for the model, a figure that exceeded the company’s initial expectations and suggests the demand curve has yet to flatten.

The Jeep you can’t buy in America is one of Europe’s best sellers

The Avenger represents a side of Jeep that barely exists stateside. Built on a compact platform designed specifically for European roads and city centers, it pairs the rugged, adventure-ready image that American buyers associate with the brand to dimensions and powertrain options tailored to a very different market. The lineup includes a 1.2-liter gasoline engine with a manual transmission, a 48-volt mild hybrid variant adding a 28-horsepower electric unit, a 4xe all-wheel-drive electrified configuration and a fully electric version, a breadth of choice that has allowed the model to reach buyers across a wide spectrum of preferences and regulatory environments.

That the gamble paid off at all was far from certain when Jeep first committed to the project. A small, Europe-first SUV carrying a name historically built on body-on-frame trucks and trail-rated capability could easily have struggled for credibility on either side of the Atlantic. Instead, the combination of compact proportions, recognizable Jeep styling and a diversified powertrain strategy appears to have found a sweet spot in one of Europe’s most competitive segments, to the point that some within the industry have suggested Stellantis may have missed an opportunity by not extending distribution to additional markets sooner.

Whether Avenger or a derivative could eventually make sense for North America remains an open question. The subcompact SUV segment in the United States is far smaller and less profitable than in Europe, and Jeep’s American lineup already starts with the Renegade and Compass. Still, as the brand continues to expand its global footprint and electrification reshapes what buyers expect from a small vehicle, the Avenger’s European trajectory offers a compelling case study in how far the Jeep name can stretch without losing its identity.