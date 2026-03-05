New Jeep Renegade: staying true to its DNA could make it a success

The new Jeep Renegade could return to the spotlight between late 2027 and early 2028. Some rumors circulating among sources close to the Stellantis world suggest that the project for the next generation of the compact SUV remains under consideration. There is no official confirmation yet, but new details have reportedly emerged in recent days that strengthen the possibility of the model making a comeback.

One of the most interesting rumors concerns production. According to some sources, the version intended for the European market could be assembled in Eastern Europe. This choice would fit into the broader industrial reorganization that Stellantis has been carrying out across several of its plants. Without official announcements, however, the situation remains open.

Jeep Renegade may return between Avenger and Compass in the lineup

In terms of positioning, the new Renegade could grow slightly compared with the current model. The goal would be to place it more precisely within the Jeep lineup, occupying the space between the more compact Jeep Avenger and the new Jeep Compass, which sits higher in the range in both size and content. In this way, the Renegade would continue to represent an urban SUV while maintaining a strong Jeep identity and some light off-road capability.

From a technical standpoint, some reports mention the use of the STLA Small platform, which Stellantis plans to introduce progressively to replace the current CMP/e-CMP architecture used by several models within the group. Uncertainty still surrounds this aspect. In recent months Stellantis has shown a certain degree of flexibility in revising its industrial plans, and alternative solutions such as the Smart Car platform cannot be ruled out.

As for powertrains, the future Renegade should follow the multi-energy strategy now adopted by the group. In the past, an all-electric version had been mentioned, but more recent speculation points to a broader lineup. In addition to fully electric variants, hybrid versions could also arrive, and in certain markets traditional engines may remain available. The goal would be to keep the Renegade among the more accessible models in the brand’s European lineup, competing with highly price-competitive SUVs such as the Dacia Duster.

Meanwhile, the internet continues to see new renders attempting to imagine the look of the next generation. These are unofficial interpretations, but some styling choices appear consistent with Jeep’s design language. In the latest renders, the front end looks more modern and robust, with the classic seven-slot grille made more prominent and slim LED headlights giving the vehicle a more technological appearance. A sculpted hood, squared wheel arches and large wheels complete a design that clearly reflects the brand’s DNA.

For now, of course, these remain only hypotheses. However, the gap between Avenger and Compass in the Jeep lineup is real, and a new Renegade positioned precisely in that segment could represent a logical move. Much will depend on the strategic decisions that Stellantis will present in the coming months.