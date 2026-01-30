Jeep Compass gains a new engine option: all the details

The mid-size SUV market in Brazil has had a clear leader for nine consecutive years, and now the Jeep Compass arrives with an important update that could further strengthen its position. The 2026 Compass Blackhawk Flex introduces the Hurricane 2.0 engine in a flex-fuel configuration, a solution designed specifically for local needs and capable of running on both gasoline and ethanol.

Jeep Compass Blackhawk Flex debuts with new Hurricane engine in Brazil

The powertrain builds on an award-winning and widely praised base, but engineers carried out extensive modifications to make it compatible with ethanol. Stellantis engineers redesigned several key components to ensure optimal operation with biofuel. They installed new fuel pumps, spark plugs, and injectors, while also revising the intake system and turbocharger. As a result, the engine preserves its strong performance while delivering the durability required for ethanol use.

With 272 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque, the Compass Blackhawk Flex accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, placing it among the top performers in its segment. However, performance represents only part of the story. The standard 4×4 system delivers the off-road capability that defines Jeep’s DNA and ensures versatility beyond paved roads.

The equipment list leaves little to chance. The safety package includes seven airbags and a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite. Active Steering Assist combines lane keeping with adaptive cruise control, allowing the vehicle to follow traffic smoothly while maintaining a set speed. Additional features include blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, traffic sign recognition, and parking assistance.

On the technology side, the Compass offers the Adventure Intelligence Plus system with Alexa integration, providing real-time assistance, internet connectivity, and built-in navigation. The front seats feature electric adjustment, the mirrors fold automatically, and the tailgate opens via a proximity sensor. The package also includes 19-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof.

Hugo Domingues, head of the Jeep brand in South America, emphasized that this new powertrain represents another step forward for a model that continues to meet the expectations of Brazilian customers. The ability to deliver 272 horsepower while running on ethanol addresses local market needs without compromising performance.

Jeep offers the Compass Blackhawk Flex at 274,290 Brazilian reais, positioning it as one of the most complete options in the mid-size 4×4 SUV segment, with a strong balance of refinement, technology, and off-road capability.