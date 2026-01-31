This Alfa Romeo hypercar concept aims to rival Koenigsegg and Pagani

Alfa Romeo could benefit from greater room to grow and stronger investment within the Stellantis group. This idea does not circulate only among enthusiasts, but also finds fertile ground among digital designers, who often imagine alternative futures for the Italian brand.

One of the most interesting examples comes from Max Shkinder, a former McLaren designer now based in the UK, who creates virtual concepts in his spare time. Among his latest works stands out an imaginary Alfa Romeo hypercar, a rendering that quickly attracted attention online. The brand’s identity remains instantly recognizable, even without visible logos.

Could this be Alfa Romeo’s ultimate hypercar?

Shkinder’s interpretation draws clear inspiration from the 33 Stradale, pushing its spirit toward a more extreme vision. The concept features sharp lines and dramatic door openings, shaping a supercar designed to exist in the same universe as brands like Pagani or Koenigsegg.

From a technical standpoint, the designer offers no concrete specifications. He avoids committing to any specific powertrain, leaving the door open to a traditional combustion engine, a hybrid setup, or a fully electric configuration. The goal does not lie in feasibility, but in the message the car aims to convey.

That is where the concept becomes particularly interesting. It brings back to the forefront a long-standing question surrounding Alfa Romeo: should the brand invest in highly emotional, iconic models to strengthen its image, or should it focus its resources on volume-driven cars that ensure financial stability?

The debate remains open, just like the wait to see what Stellantis will actually decide for the brand’s future. With the new Stelvio and Giulia postponed until 2028 and the lineup still in need of definition, projects like this, even if purely virtual, help keep alive the idea of what Alfa Romeo could once again represent.