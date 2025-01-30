This 2024 Ferrari Roma coupe ordered through Beverly Hills Ferrari in California

This 2024 Ferrari Roma coupe was ordered through Beverly Hills Ferrari in California with over $59k in options, for a total suggested retail price of $302,504. Let’s take a look at all the features and equipment this example is equipped with.

2024 Ferrari Roma coupe, features and equipment

Features 2024 Ferrari Roma coupe include more than $30k in optional carbon fiber, 20-inch diamond forged alloy wheels, Daytona-style seats, Alcantara carpeting and interior accents stitched in contrasting colors. Finished in Bianco Avus over Rosso Ferrari leather, the car is powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to an eight-speed F1 automatic transmission and an E-Diff 3 differential. This Roma Coupe has 572 miles, which is practically brand new, and is now offered by the dealer in California with a window sticker, a car cover, motor oil, other accessories, a clean Carfax report and a clean Alaska title.

The Roma model was unveiled in November 2019 with bodywork designed under the direction of Flavio Manzoni. This coupe is finished in Bianco Avus (100) and was equipped with a carbon fiber rear diffuser, front spoiler, rocker covers, and black ceramic exhaust pipes. Additional exterior features include LED headlights, a body-colored honeycomb grille, and a retractable rear spoiler. Optional 20-inch forged wheels with diamond-turned faces were an $8,100 option.

High-end equipment for the Ferrari Roma

The car has magnetorheological suspension, and braking power is provided by red-painted calipers on cross-drilled carbon-ceramic rotors. Daytona-style twin front seats are upholstered in Rosso Ferrari leather with contrast color stitching and embroidery on the headrests. Interior fittings include Alcantara carpeting, twin rear seats, automatic climate control, 10.2-inch Info Telematic touchscreen display and cruise control. The flat-bottomed leather-wrapped steering wheel is located in front of the steering wheel controls and features a “manettino” driving mode selector, a power button and additional controls. As we can see, this model of Ferrari truly possesses a high-end kit, and its reduced auction price turns it into a great opportunity for those who would like to win such a vehicle on very different and affordable terms.

Instrumentation consisted of a 16-inch configurable digital instrument cluster with a central 10,000-rpm tachometer flanked by a pair of configurable displays, and the digital odometer indicated 572 miles. The 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged F154 V8 engine was rated at 612 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through an eight-speed F1 automatic transmission and an E-Diff 3 differential. Carfax reported no accidents or damage. In addition, as we can see from the Bring a Trailer auction site, from which we have delivered all the information and features of the car, the current price to access the magnificent Ferrari is only $150,000, a price very different from the recommended price at sale. The car is available for another 5 days starting January 30. So there are still a few days left to know who will be the lucky one who will be able to place this jewel in their garage, enthusiasts and auction participants are sure to be numerous and close-knit.