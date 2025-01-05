These are the 5 most expensive and rare Fiats in the brand’s history

Fiat is primarily known for its economical and practical cars, but in its past there are rare and expensive models that tell a completely different story. These vehicles are true treasures for collectors and enthusiasts.

Fiat: here are its rarest and most expensive cars

Let’s start with the 1954 Fiat 8V Vignale. This model, an elegant coupe, was sold at auction in 2018 for over 2 million euros. With a 110 HP V8 engine, it is one of only nine existing examples, and even participated in the 1955 Mille Miglia. Its rarity and sporting history have contributed to its value increase.

Another jewel is the 1953 Fiat 8V Ghia, known as Supersonic, produced in just 14 units. This model underwent careful restoration and was sold in 2023 for over 2.3 million euros. The bodywork designed by Giovanni Savonuzzi is an example of Italian automotive design.

The Fiat 8V Zagato, also produced in 1953, is another extraordinary creation from the Italian automaker. With only 26 units made, this model found a new owner in December 2023 for nearly 2.8 million euros. Characterized by unique lines and a powerful engine, it has a history rich with rally successes.

We cannot forget the Fiat Turbina, a 1954 prototype equipped with a 300 HP gas turbine. This futuristic vehicle, preserved in the Fiat museum in Turin, is valued at approximately 6 million euros. Its innovative design anticipated modern automotive technologies.

Finally, there’s the legendary Fiat Mefistofele, also known as Fiat SB4 Eldridge, which set the land speed record in 1924 with over 234 km/h. Built with a 21-liter aircraft engine, this car represents the pinnacle of power and engineering of its time.

