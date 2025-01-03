Fiat Grande Panda: CEO reveals when it will make its debut

After a series of delays, orders for the Fiat Grande Panda are expected to open across Europe by the end of January 2025. The new B-SUV from the Italian automaker, which was supposed to make its debut by the end of 2024, should arrive in dealerships this month. The electric version should debut first, and it’s already available for order in several European countries such as Austria, France, and Portugal.

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat, wished enthusiasts “a new year full of dreams. 2025 will begin with a globally significant model, the first of a new family, the Grande Panda.” So, its debut on the roads should be very close.

The Fiat CEO continued: “We’re leaving behind a difficult 2024 for the global automotive sector, but one that was also full of successes for us in Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa, where we maintained leadership in our domestic markets. Now we’re looking forward to the new year, which will be full of innovations and confirmations: the Hybrid 500 returns to Mirafiori, where we will also produce new batteries to make the 500e more accessible.” Remember that the new Fiat 500 Ibrida is scheduled to debut in November 2025.

“Mirafiori will remain the home of the 500; in fact, that’s where production of the new electric 500 will begin in 2030. And, speaking of confirmations, the production of the iconic Panda will continue at Pomigliano d’Arco until 2030, when it will pass the baton to the new Pandina. Meanwhile, at the Atessa plant, production of our bestseller will continue: the Ducato, now also available in a full-electric version. After 125 years, we still have the courage to dream big and continue to deeply love our country, where we have solid roots and share the values that have made us famous worldwide,” concluded Francois.

The vehicle will also debut in Brazil, where it has been spotted during testing in recent weeks, but it will likely arrive there at the end of 2025 or, probably, at the beginning of 2026. At the moment, Stellantis and Fiat haven’t provided any further information about this.