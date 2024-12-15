There is a 12k-Mile 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello at auction in the United States

Only two days left to enter the auction for this show-stopping 2023 Ferrari 575M Maranello. This 2000s Ferrari 575M Maranello has been put up for sale by SWVintage and posted at the Bring a Trailer auction to give interested parties in Phoenix, Arizona, a chance to take home a piece of ‘Italian engineering.

There are very few hours left to bid for this Ferrari 575M Maranello located in Phoenix, Arizona. The seller is SWVintage and the auction has been posted on Bring a Trailer. Powered by a 5.7-liter V12 mated to a six-speed F1 sequential transmission, this fantastic Italian car features a self-locking differential, Scuderia Ferrari fenders, 19-inch multi-piece wheels, xenon headlights and Daytona-style electrically adjustable seats. The car spent time in different regions of the U.S. before its 2023 purchase by the current owner, who has since added about 1k of the indicated 12k miles.

Finished in Argento Nurburgring on Crema and Nero leather. The Pininfarina-designed aluminum body is finished in Argento Nurburgring, while other exterior details include Scuderia Ferrari fenders, xenon headlights, fog lamps, an air intake on the hood, a front spoiler, air intakes on the front fenders, and four exhaust tailpipes that emerge from the rear bumper cover.

Ferrari 575 M Maranello equipment

The 5.7-liter quad-cam F133E V12 features 48 valves, dry-sump lubrication and Bosch Motronic engine management for a rated 508 horsepower and 434 lb-ft of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a six-speed F1 sequential gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

Multi-piece 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Braking is handled by Ferrari-branded calipers finished in red on drilled and vented rotors on all four corners. The 575M featured a Skyhook suspension system with adaptive dampers.

The Daytona-style cockpit

The cabin, as anticipated earlier, features Daytona-style power-adjustable seats upholstered in Cream leather with Black accents, complemented by a matching dashboard and black carpets. Amenities include automatic climate control, power windows, a CD stereo, and rear luggage straps.

The leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel has column-mounted shift paddles, as well as a 220 mph speedometer and tachometer with a red line at 7,600 rpm, and gauges for oil pressure, oil temperature, coolant temperature, and fuel level. The digital odometer shows 12,000 miles, about 1,000 of which have been added under current ownership.

This 575M Maranello is now offered on consignment from the dealer with manufacturer’s documentation, tools, a clean Carfax report and a clean Arizona title. Manufacturer’s documentation and tools are included in the sale. Currently the price has risen to USD $110,000 To get more details, stay up-to-date with the current price and register for the auction visit Bring a Trailer. And below it, is possible to take a look at many details of the car thanks to the video posted on YouTube